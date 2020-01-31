the-reader:-pause-scapegoating-lorry-drivers-for-cyclist-deaths

Extra to your article “Safe enable or pay £550 fines, lorry owners suggested ” [January 23], my working out of the “first cyclist loss of life of the year” changed into that the cyclist hit the rear of a lorry, sadly ensuing in the individual’s loss of life. No amount of extra window glass in the lorry cab or cameras would be pleased made any incompatibility because the incident happened over 46 feet from the place the motive force changed into seated.

It can moreover swimsuit Metropolis Corridor, the Mayor’s place of job, TfL and native authorities to scapegoat the haulage industry and impose higher amounts of nugatory rules on an already over-regulated industry, but there will reach a time when automobile operators engage to not grief offering a shipping provider into London.

The most easy use of sources, cash and mind, which would be pleased a some distance higher affect and extra certain outcomes for cyclists, would be to educate cyclists instead of forcing an industry to needlessly make investments mountainous amounts of money with zero advantages.

Hugh Basham

Editor’s acknowledge

Dear Hugh

While you are truthful that the cyclist, Joseph Gaffney, died by colliding with the rear of a stationary lorry, it’s certainly disingenuous of TfL to utilize his loss of life to promote its “issue imaginative and prescient” design. But that just isn’t confirmed by legitimate sources. I earn it’s ceaselessly most effective to abet for the stout facts to emerge at an inquest.

This day, we report on the loss of life of a cyclist in Peckham this morning , in collision with a automobile driven by a driver who allegedly failed a roadside drug check. If, be pleased me, you cycle thru London to work and, be pleased me, had covered many inquests or court conditions after cyclists’ deaths, it’s possible you’ll moreover be pleased a assorted scrutinize.

Yes, some cyclists are reckless. But Ying Tao changed into not, and changed into killed by a left-turning lorry driver who did not survey her at Monetary institution. Janina Gehlau changed into killed by a left-turning lorry in Ludgate Circus. Alan Neve changed into killed by a HGV driven by an unlicensed driver at Holborn. TfL is staunch to manufacture all it will to reduce attend the hazard these autos most as much as the moment.

Ross Lydall, Health Editor

We stand in opposition to anti-Semitism​

On Monday, precisely 75 years after the liberation of Auschwitz, we remembered the Holocaust. We stand in team spirit with all its victims and reaffirm our dedication to resist anti-Semitism each and each time and wherever it seems to be. Ethical 48 hours earlier, one other portion of our huge metropolis — this time Greenwich — changed into again daubed with anti-Semitic graffiti. Each person in public lifestyles has a accountability to face down anti-Semitism in all its forms and to sort out the shortcoming of know-how and hate it thrives upon. We pledge to toughen the fight in opposition to anti-Semitism.

All London’s Labour council leaders and mayors: Danny Thorpe, Leader of Greenwich; Stephen Cowan, Leader of Hammersmith & Fulham; Darren Rodwell, Leader of Barking & Dagenham; Rokhsana Fiaz, Mayor of Newham; Georgia Gould, Leader of Camden; Tony Newman, Leader of Croydon; John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets; Philip Glanville, Mayor of Hackney; Julian Bell, Leader of Ealing; Graham Henson, Leader of Harrow; Richard Watts, Leader of Islington; Steve Curran, Leader of Hounslow; Clare Coghill, Leader of Waltham Forrest; Nesil Caliskan, Leader of Enfield; Joseph Ejiofor, Leader of Haringey; Jack Hopkins, Leader of Lambeth; Jas Athwal, Leader of Redbridge; Damien Egan, Mayor of Lewisham; Muhammed Butt, Leader of Brent; Peter John, Leader of Southwark; Stephen Alambritis, Leader of Merton

Thank EU…​

Thanks. Thanks for opening doors. For permitting households be pleased mine the opportunity to interchange our lives for the simpler. For welcoming other folks with kindness. For letting us are residing, esteem and be taught in truthful locations. For encouraging us to revel in assorted cultures. For instructing us dwelling is a conception wider and extra wondrous than many speak, and that peace and solidarity exist beyond hatred and division. For permitting us to speak and dream freely. You’ve made me who I’m. You’re not ultimate, EU, but it completely’s a tragedy for Britain to be an isolated outsider after beginning to invent something truthful.

Paloma R, Raised in Málaga, Spain

Original tax will grief the total country

It beggars perception that this Govt is pressing forward with the IR35 rules, which targets to prevent workers masquerading as freelancers to pay much less tax. That is a big design, however the would possibly per chance moreover not be rather what changed into desired.

If we survey to monetary services and products this can moreover not be pleased arrived at a worse time for the sector. It is already going thru a abilities scarcity as a quarter of banking employees are from commence air the UK, coupled with technological switch and tightening rules.

The banking sector relies on extremely knowledgeable intervening time mavens removed from the fashioned perception of gig workers or freelancers. These workers elevate a wealth of records and concepts garnered at a diversity of assorted organisations. These consultants abet companies meet and surpass rules, adapt to applied sciences and practice permanent employees.

This would possibly per chance perhaps moreover now be extra robust for companies to drag on this abilities, provides expense and doesn’t instruct publish-Brexit Britain as being commence for industrial.

Elizabeth Kent, Chief Working Officer, Bishopsgate Monetary

