The Reader: Let's make this a giant leap for womankind

Christina Koch’s record 328 days in space will inspire the next generation of astronauts, just as Helen Sharman did in 1991. You can see Sharman’s spacesuit at the Science Museum.

Koch’s mission will also provide new data on how the female body responds to weightless conditions. Missions like this correct a historical gender imbalance and enhance our understanding of how different physiologies are affected, helping us plan for future journeys to space.Dr Julia Knights, Science Museum Deputy Director

My past research has focused on how astronauts cope with painful periods in space. This has informed my current research about why one in four of all women suffer problematic periods.

Space missions inform life on Earth, so it’s important that both women and men go on them. I therefore encourage girls and women to take up science subjects, put themselves forward for opportunities and reach for the stars. Varsha Jain, Research Fellow at MRC Centre for Reproductive Health

Astronaut Christina Koch: Images from Space

Editor’s reply

Dear Julia and Varsha

Whether it’s in space or any other industry, achieving equality means looking at every level, not just the top jobs. That includes everyone from the astronauts (only 11 per cent of people who have been to space are women) to the teams designing the equipment.

An astronaut called Anne McClain was supposed to join Christina Koch on a spacewalk, but Nasa didn’t have a spacesuit to fit her, so McClain had to drop out. It seems ridiculous that they can take a woman to space but they can’t make two medium-sized suits. And when Sally Ride became the third woman to go into space in 1983, male-dominated Nasa thought she needed to take 100 tampons and were worried they would weigh down the rocket. A woman on the team would have corrected them.

Koch was inspired by other female astronauts. Let’s hope she makes the next generation want a space career — both up there and on the ground. Susannah Butter, Comment Editor

Move memorial to preserve park

I was surprised to read Sadiq Khan believes Victoria Tower Gardens is the “rightful place” for the proposed Holocaust memorial [“Holocaust memorial ‘belongs in rightful place at heart of democracy’”, February 5].

Having pledged that London would become the world’s first National Park City, how does destroying the only riverside park north of the Thames square with that? The 2015 specification for a memorial and an associated learning centre did not identify this small local park near Lambeth Bridge. The Imperial War Museum would be the ideal place, and closer to the original brief envisaged by the Government.Sir Peter Bottomley MP, Father of the House of Commons

BBC is short of funding options​

The BBC logo (PA)

Further to your leader [“It’s time to stop jailing BBC licence-fee evaders”, February 5], if failing to pay the licence fee is decriminalised, it will then become voluntary. One cannot compare this with water bills and Sky subscriptions because no civil contract exists between consumers of the BBC and the BBC.

Presumably the risk is that we are heading towards privatising what you rightly describe as “our world-renowned public service broadcaster” unless you support the only alternative, namely taxation? Penny Muir

Commons work must be green​

The Prime Minister has set a target of zero emissions by 2050. His government and his MPs are poised to set the worst or best example to Britain during renovations of the Palace of Westminster.

Currently they are proposing to demolish and rebuild a well-built Grade II* listed building, barely 30 years old, at a cost of at least £800 million, when they can have a temporary chamber in the courtyard of this building for £50 million.

The work of unnecessary demolition and reconstruction, as well as the energy consumed in manufacturing and transporting building materials to the site, massively increases carbon emissions. A temporary Chamber, as proposed by architects Mark Hines for SAVE and by Norman Foster and other architects, will hugely reduce both costs and emissions.

MPs must look again at the damage they will do to the environment with this outrageously lavish and destructive project.Marcus Binney​, Executive president, SAVE Britain’s Heritage

New: Daily podcast from the Evening Standard

Subscribe to The Leader on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast or your chosen podcast provider. New episodes every weekday from 4pm.