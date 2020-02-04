The Reader: I'll resign as Mayor if I fail to cut street violence

Peter Knipe suggests crime can only be reduced with more resources [Letters, January 29]. Of course, numbers are part of the answer, which is why I believe the Mayor should have put a thousand more officers on the street three years ago. But the right leadership and plan is equally — if not more — important.

As prisons minister, I inherited a position which had seen violence triple in five years. Many thought there was no way to stop it, but I promised to reduce violence in a year or resign. We did it in seven months — thanks to a fantastic team of prison officers — by backing uniformed officers on the landings, using data properly, and getting the basics right. We can do the same in London through Operation Local.

Our plan will triple the number of uniformed officers on the streets. But most importantly it will make the right use of data, set realistic targets, and ensure communities know their officers — a vital element of the fight against terrorism, too. With the right plan and backing, the Metropolitan police will reduce violent crime.

This is why I am prepared to promise I would resign as Mayor unless we succeed in reducing London’s violent street crime rapidly. Rory Stewart, Independent candidate for Mayor of London

Police at the scene in Streatham High Road, south London after a man was shot by armed officers (PA)

Editor’s reply

Dear Rory

Increasing the number of police should certainly help, in the same way that extra prison officers were a factor in the partial progress made in jails under your watch. So, too, will more resources devoted to addressing underlying factors connected to violent crime.

But you’re right that money alone isn’t the answer. Without the right focus and grip, pouring funds in will not achieve the overdue success this city needs in the face of so many knife fatalities. Your emphasis on improving community involvement seems sensible too, particularly if it can encourage more of those who know or associate with criminals to help turn them away from offending.

Achieve this, and if you get to City Hall you might not have to honour your bold resignation pledge.Martin Bentham, Home Affairs Editor

Windrush victims still need justice

As we approach the second anniversary of the Windrush scandal in April, we must remember how much people are still suffering.

Many survivors are frustrated with the implementation of the Windrush Compensation Scheme, as there is an onerous burden of proof when making a claim, and no support for completing the forms.

We need a scheme based on the principles of restorative justice to fix the harm of the hostile environment. We must ask MPs to amend the compensation Bill in line with our petition (you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/restorative-compensation-scheme-for-windrush-scandal) as part of February’s Second Reading. Patrick Vernon OBE

We disengaged from EU too early​

Regarding Louis de Bernières’s comment that his was the generation which voted us into the EU, and also out of it [“We may be able to enjoy Europe more outside of the European Union,” January 31], what about the war veterans who knew why European integration is so vital?

It’s about all members agreeing to follow the same rules, whose system of creation is in most ways far more transparent than Westminster.

If Britons chose not to engage with the EU process, that was our missed opportunity and our folly.Jason Freeman

Sanders is answer to US’s prayers​

Bernie Sanders speaks to supporters at a caucus night campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa (AP)

For many Americans, Bernie Sanders is the person we believe can fight to restore economic justice and democracy. Medicare for all and a tuition-free college policy have drawn so many voters to him.

For too long the working class has been disenfranchised, and now so many say enough is enough.

Sanders has more than 40 years’ experience of being on the right side of history. He was involved in the civil rights movement and fought for women’s and LGBT rights. He will benefit both the poor and wealthy.Habiba Choudhury

Take the no 201 to kindness central​

Thank you to the route 201 bus driver who picked up my purse from the seat and dropped it round to my door in Streatham on Saturday. You saved me a trip to the depot! I hadn’t even realised I’d lost it. I appreciate your kindness, and hope something good comes your way soon.Cassie A.

