the-reader:-boris-must-make-climate-conference-a-success

The row following Boris Johnson’s dismissal of Claire O’Neill as president of COP26 is dominating headlines. But for the climate, the bigger story is that he is finally taking ownership of the Glasgow summit. Last December’s talks in Madrid ended in failure. We can’t afford the same fate this year.

With the Prime Minister taking charge, we stand a chance — but only if preparations for COP26 step up a gear. The Government must immediately appoint a high-profile minister with real diplomatic weight and the Cabinet’s full backing as the new COP president. The internal Whitehall battles, and animosity towards Nicola Sturgeon’s government, must end so planning for the summit can pick up pace.

And we cannot credibly ask countries to do more on climate change while failing to meet our own targets — we urgently need new, ambitious policies to get the UK’s emissions reductions back on track.Nick Mabey​, Chief executive and co-founding director of E3G

Editor’s reply

Dear Nick,

Last month was the warmest on record globally, parts of Africa are battling drought and Australia has been ravaged by wildfires. So as you say, COP26 matters. The stakes are high — we can’t afford to let it be yet another summit of grand declarations, empty promises or negotiating loopholes.

It’s easy to talk a strong game on climate change because who doesn’t agree we should save the turtles? The challenge Boris Johnson faces is achieving solutions. Compromise and difficult decisions will be needed, for which proper leadership and the support of people at the top are essential. We can’t let political infighting obstruct progress. This has to be a year of action and global cooperation. The Government has made some promising moves with targets for banning petrol and diesel vehicles. Now it must show it can deliver. This is a chance to make the world a better place. Susannah Butter, Comment Editor

We stand together against terrorism

Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the violence which took place in Streatham on Sunday. It is thanks to the courage of the police and emergency services that the incident was swiftly contained and we are grateful to them for preventing any further bloodshed.

Some will use this as an opportunity to sow division, but Londoners have already started to come together to prove why these acts will always fail. The local church, St Leonard’s, was open for first responders and the public in the aftermath and prayers were said at the evening service rather than the liturgy. This shows that hatred has no place in society. Terrorism will never divide us.Faiths Forum for London

The fight to stop FGM continues​

Tomorrow is the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation. It is unimaginable that in some parts of the world girls are still going through this horrendous process. It violates the human rights of women and girls and deprives them of the opportunity to make critical, informed decisions about their bodies and lives.

We should all stand firm and vigorously fight against this barbaric practice by punishing severely the perpetrators who hide under the pretext of culture and rituals.Handsen Chikowore

Diversity in film includes disability​

(L-R) Michael Schwartz, Zack Gottsagen and Tyler Wilson attend the Hollywood Critics Awards (Getty Images)

The Baftas were criticised for a lack of diversity, but missing from the debate is disability.

There’s no shortage of talented disabled actors: Zack Gottsagen, who has Down’s syndrome, was tipped by critics for an Oscar for The Peanut Butter Falcon; Sarah Gordy wowed theatregoers in Jellyfish and Tommy Jessop was selected for Bafta’s Elevate programme. With only 2.7 per cent of speaking characters in popular movies depicted as having a disability and just 12 per cent of people recalling someone with a learning disability in a film, change is not happening quickly enough, as recognised by the BFI last month.

Disabled people like me face stigma and discrimination every day. TV and film can change people’s attitudes towards disability. As official charity partner, we’re working with the BBC to make learning disability more visible in its London Marathon coverage. Let’s hope when the nominations for the 2021 Baftas and Oscars are announced, we’ll see a more inclusive and diverse line up.Amy Clarke, Digital Assistant, Mencap

