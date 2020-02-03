The Reader: Bernie might lose out if voters seek a 'safer' bet

US Senator Bernie Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, has surged in Iowa , eclipsing fellow Leftist Elizabeth Warren. In many polls, Sanders also leads each of the centrist candidates. This is big news.

No Left-wing candidate has done this well in the US in roughly 100 years. President Trump’s impending acquittal in his impeachment trial, however, may cause Iowa’s still undecided Democratic voters to break from Bernie Sanders and towards a “safe” centrist candidate who is seen as able to defeat Donald Trump in 2020. If the likeable but fragile Joe Biden falters, then the youthful and dynamic Pete Buttigieg, adored by older Iowan voters, may displace him.

Standing just offstage, however, is multi-billionaire Michael Bloomberg, former mayor of New York City, who has vowed to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to “save” the country from both Sanders and Trump. Bloomberg is not a candidate in Iowa but will be a force in future primaries. Buckle up.Gary Gerstle​, Paul Mellon Professor of American History, University of Cambridge

Editor’s reply

Dear Gary

You sum up the opening salvos in the 2020 presidential campaign well. The result of the Iowa caucus overnight will give us the first solid clue about whether the Democrats are serious about trying to beat Donald Trump, or — like when the Labour Party chose Jeremy Corbyn — they want to be self-righteous losers. Just as everyone underestimated Trump’s likelihood of winning the White House last time, now this time they overestimate it. It’s close, or should be. But if the Democrats offer the American public someone on the fringes of the Left, like Bernie Sanders, then US voters will re-elect the current President.

If they choose someone more in the centre then the contest will be wide open.

The same lessons apply to the Labour Party here as it chooses its candidates to replace the defeated Corbynistas.George Osborne, Editor of the Evening Standard

Wuhan was slow to act on virus​

China’s management of the coronavirus reminds us of how globalisation has tied us closely to events in China. The spread of the virus beyond China is not a reason to halt our engagement with China or globalisation. Both have brought huge benefits. But we should draw a lesson from the fact that the Wuhan Government refused to act when the first cases of transmission to human beings were reported in early December. The rest is history. It is one thing for a country to take an absolutist view on sovereignty. It is another when it puts health and safety at risk for party political reasons. Abuse of power in China affects not only Chinese citizens.Steve Tsang​, Director, SOAS China Institute

This woman MP isn’t nameless​

Hilary Benn, Lisa Nandy, and Catherine McKinnell (Getty Images)

I enjoyed the interview with Lisa Nandy [“I want to speak for everyone”, January 30] and she makes good points about gender. So it is a shame in the online picture with the article you mentioned Hilary Benn in the caption but not the female MP Ms Nandy was with. Her name is Catherine McKinnell and she is the Labour MP for Newcastle North. It’s details such as these which will help women reach equal representation in politics.Louise Maloney

HS2 will bring the country together​

Our membership, which comprises Central London’s property developers, investors and advisers, are fully behind the HS2 railway line, which will be critically important to not just delivering the jobs and homes that we need, but helping bring the country closer together — literally.

HS2 would be the greatest-ever partnership between public and private sectors, serve as catalyst for development and regeneration across the country, and, at a conservative estimate, create 500,000 new jobs and 90,000 new homes.

Moreover, it would be transformative for our economy, enabling regional cities to capitalise on London’s status as a leading global city, and support the growth of talent and skills across the country.

The Government must hold its nerve, resist any shortsighted cost-cutting measures and implement HS2 in full and without delay.Charles Begley, Executive Director, London Property Alliance

