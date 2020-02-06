the-reader:-ban-on-fossil-fuel-car-sales-is-just-the-start

The Prime Minister’s plan to ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2035 is honourable, but it is simply not feasible. Electric vehicles make up just 1.6 per cent of new car sales in the UK. For that to rise by more than 98 per cent requires more than just words from the Government.

The UK’s electric vehicle infrastructure has developed significantly in the past decade, but in order to deal with the inconceivable increase, billions need to be spent to get the country ready. For instance, 40 per cent of British homes do not have a driveway — how will they be able to charge vehicles reliably and affordably?

Furthermore, the Government needs to do much more to enable a dramatic shift to the shared ownership of vehicles, even if they are electric. They must support a multiplicity of models that make using a car when you need one more attractive than owning one.

The public is rightly demanding cleaner, practical solutions to travel, and I hope that this promise doesn’t just go up in fumes.Aidan McClean​, CEO, UFODrive

You are right to point out the huge challenge posed by the 2035 deadline. But you are too pessimistic. In 2006 the situation looked so hopeless a Who Killed The Electric Car? documentary was made. Now every manufacturer is pouring its resources into electric vehicle technology.

Progress on range, charge-up time and cost will make electric cars far more attractive over the next few years. Yes, the infrastructure is lagging behind, and the decision by two electric car clubs to pull out of London — revealed in the Standard last week — is a worrying setback.

The Government is applying the stick — the sale ban — but it needs to provide a juicier carrot to accelerate the shift to clean vehicles. A drive to increase the number of charging points would be a good start, even at the cost of parking spaces for the polluting vehicles Londoners have taken for granted for far too long.Jonathan Prynn, Consumer Affairs Editor

Sort out current trains, not HS2​

Your leader states again that HS2 is a good idea [“Rotterdam (to anywhere),” February 4]. It may be, but is it a priority? In the same edition you run a story on commuter nightmares coming into Waterloo East, after the chaos at Waterloo last week. The truth is that Britain’s commuter network in London and other cities is crumbling and is not fit for purpose; £100 billion would be far better spent on renewing these lines than on this vanity project.Peter Cockersell

Picasso’s ego​

As Susannah Butter says, we must remember how Picasso treated women [“Picasso was an artistic genius but he was also a bullying womaniser — we should show his true colours,” February 4]. But she takes for granted he is a genius. The term is overused. He overshadows the Dora Maar exhibition, and he was really just an egotistic hype man.Dan Barker

EU fears next-it fears​

Anne McElvoy [“If Boris sees Britain as a global Superman, what is the EU’s Kryptonite ?”, February 4] omits the EU’s incentive for it to not concede too much — namely the impact of a soft line on members who might be tempted to follow suit. Jeremy Beecham​, Labour peer, House of Lords

Tube cleaners deserve better​

Every day, thousands of Londoners benefit from the work of cleaners on the Tube and Overground. They keep our city’s arteries clean, enabling us to travel safely and comfortably.

But these cleaners endure unsocial working hours in often hazardous conditions, for low pay and inadequate benefits. Outsourced cleaners are paid the London Living Wage but get no sick pay or pension and — unlike workers employed directly by TfL — no free travel.

These workers have to work harder than before as the outsourcing company has cut the total number of cleaners since they took on the contract. Public money should be spent efficiently, rather than disappearing into private profit.

Our silent heroes deserve better. We urge Mayor Sadiq Khan to improve working conditions and help ensure a high-quality public service by committing to bring these cleaners in-house. He must work with the RMT and other stakeholders.

