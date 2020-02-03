the-ranch:-sam-elliott-dances-to-“old-town-road”-in-super-bowl-ad

The Ranch Season 4 – Greg Gayne / Netflix The Ranch star Sam Elliott finds himself in an “Old Town Road” dance-off with Lil Nas X for the Cool Ranch Doritos commercial during Super Bowl 54.We were not expecting to see The Ranch star Sam Elliott during the Super Bowl, but we’re so happy that we did!After the halftime show, Elliott was prominently featured in a dance-off with Lil Nas X to “Old Town Road,” one of the most popular songs in the world in 2019, in an ad for Cool Ranch Doritos.We didn’t know we needed to Elliott in a dance-off, but I think many fans of The Ranch, A Star is Born, and Elliott’s other movies and shows were more than happy that we did!If you’re a fan of Beau Bennett, and we know most of you are, you’re probably going to love this ad. In fact, I think it’s even funnier if you imagine it’s Beau dancing with Lil Nas X.See Elliott and Lil Nas X in the #CoolRanchDance commercial below!It’s good to see Elliott killing it after The Ranch. As many fans know, the final season of the Netflix original series was added to the streaming service on Friday, Jan. 24. Elliott stars in the series as Beau Bennett, the father of Colt Bennett, played by Aston Kutcher, who was a semi-pro football player from Colorado. The Ranch is definitely a little about football!The series premiered on Netflix in 2016 and ran for four seasons (80 episodes). If you haven’t seen it, we highly recommend watching the show on the streaming service.We don’t know what’s next for Elliott after The Ranch. It doesn’t look like he has much going on after the series, according to IMDB. Elliott recently voiced a character in the new Disney Plus original movie Lady and the Tramp. What did you think of the Cool Ranch Doritos commercial during the Super Bowl? Let us know in the comments below!