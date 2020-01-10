the-ranch-part-8:-watch-the-trailer-for-the-final-episodes

Watch the final trailer for The Ranch Part 8 starring Ashton Kutcher, Elisha Cuthbert and Sam Elliott. Part 8 premieres on Netflix on Friday, January 24, 2020.

Netflix shared the trailer for The Ranch Part 8! We’re only two weeks ahead of the release date for the final episodes of the series.

The Part 8 trailer is as good as we’ve seen for The Ranch so far. We check in with all the characters and get a few of our questions answered. Most importantly, the trailer teased a bunch of new storylines that will, hopefully, be resolved by the end of these 10 episodes. This is the final season after all!

Part 8 premieres on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

Netflix also shared the synopsis for the final season. We shared the synopsis below, via Netflix:

“With Iron River Ranch now in a competitor’s hands and more trouble on the horizon, Colt, Beau and the rest of the Bennetts must band together as they face an uncertain future.”

Watch the trailer below!

There’s a lot to break down in the trailer, so let’s get to it!

We found out who pulled the trigger in Nick’s trailer, which is the question every fan of The Ranch has been wondering since Part 7. It appears it was Luke who killed Nick, but did he really kill him? Did he show up after? I think there’s more to this story, and we’ll find out very soon!

Debra Winger, who plays Maggie in the series, is also back for Part 8 after not appearing in Part 7. Not all is well with Maggie, though. It appears she is planning to leave the small town and move to Florida, away from the rest of her family.

Maggie isn’t the only one moving either. It appears Beau is selling the ranch. Will he actually leave? Maybe, but again, I think there’s a lot more to this story.

There also appears to be more of the whole will-they-won’t-they with Colt and Abby. Personally, I think they are destined to be together. If Abby was going to leave, she would have left already. It’s up to Colt to make the big changes necessary to win back her heart and be there for their child. Will it happen in Part 8? I think it will, but we’ll have to wait and see.

What did you think of the trailer for Part 8? Let us know in the comments!

The Ranch Part 8 premieres on Friday, Jan. 24!