the-ranch-part-8-is-coming-to-netflix-tonight

The final episodes of The Ranch are coming to Netflix tonight. Hopefully, fans will get the finale they deserve.

The Ranch Part 8 is coming to an end on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. To answer that major cliffhanger from Part 7, all-new episodes of The Ranch will be added to the streaming series at 12: 01 a.m. PT.

We know more than a few fans will stay up late to watch the final episodes of the hit Netflix original series.

According to what we saw last, Nick is dead and we don’t know who killed him. But, in the recently released trailer for part 8, they are trying to sell us that Luke was the one behind Nick’s death and is getting arrested. Is that really so? Or, is he trying to save someone else?

Can the showrunners give away such a vital detail in a trailer? I guess we are going to find out soon.

The trailer also lightens the mood with the kind of gags which made people fall in love with it in the first place. Major nostalgia is coming our way! Check out the trailer below.

Part 8 will consist of 10 episodes, which will be named after country songs by Braid Paisley.

In Part 8, it appears Beau’s ranch is being sold, so the show really is coming to an end. After making us laugh and cry for five whole years. Ashton Kutcher, Elisha Cuthbert, Sam Elliott, and Dax Shepard will be back Debra Winger is returning for the finale as Maggie.

The total count of The Ranch after part 8 premieres will be a good 80 episodes, becoming one of the longest-running Netflix Originals, surpassing Fuller House. For now, it looks like this is the end of The Ranch but who knows, maybe we’ll get a spin-off in the future?

What do you think will happen in the show’s finale? The Ranch: Part 8 will be available to stream on Netflix, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020!