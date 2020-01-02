the-ranch-part-8-is-coming-to-netflix-this-month

The Ranch Part 8 is coming to Netflix at the end of January 2020. There are only 10 episodes left in the hit Netflix original series.

It’s officially January 2020, and that’s great news for The Ranch fans! The Ranch Part 8 premieres on Netflix on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, along with another new season of a great Netflix original series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Most fans know this information by now. Netflix announced the release date news around the end of 2019, and the show was included on the full list of Netflix shows and movies coming to the streaming service in January 2020. This is just a reminder for fans who were maybe too busy around the holidays and hadn’t seen the news yet.

Unfortunately, The Ranch will end after Part 8. Ashton Kutcher confirmed the news last summer that season 4, which consists of Part 7 and Part 8, would be the final season of the series. The Ranch Part 7 premiered on Netflix earlier this year.

We still haven’t seen the trailer for Part 8 yet. Netflix will likely share that trailer about a week or two before the final episodes are released on the streaming service. For now, expect to see the trailer between Jan. 10-17. That’s usually when the streaming network shares new trailers for this series.

We’re expecting to be given a little less information in the trailer than usual. Part 7 ended on a major cliffhanger, and we don’t think The Ranch team wants to give up the secret in the trailer.

As you recall, Colt, Luke and Beau raced to Nick’s trailer to confront him for coming back to town following Rooster’s death. We, then, see Nick arrive at his trailer and walk inside. Someone is in the trailer with him, but we don’t see who it is. Then, there’s a gunshot and the episode ends.

There are many suspects for who could have shot Nick. Was it Colt, Luke or Beau? Was it all three of them? Or, could it be someone else?

We’ll find out very soon!

The Ranch Part 8 premieres on Netflix on Friday, Jan. 24. Like all other parts of the series, Part 8 consists of 10 episodes.

Will you be watching the final episodes of The Ranch later this month?