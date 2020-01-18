the-ranch-part-8-is-coming-to-netflix-in-one-week

Who killed Nick? Was it really Luke? All the questions you have will be answered soon. The Ranch Part 8 is coming to Netflix next week.

The wait is over, and the feeling is bittersweet. We are officially only a week away from the highly awaited Part 8 of The Ranch but bidding goodbye to the show we have been in love with four years now is not going to be easy. Stock up tissues for Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

Premiered in Sept, The Ranch part 7 ended on a MAJOR cliffhanger and we are really hoping the upcoming episodes will answer all the questions running through our heads. Who killed Nick? The recently released official Netflix trailer hints at Luke but we guess there’s more to it. Even though we see Luke coming out of Nick’s trailer with police around him, we highly doubt the showrunners will reveal such a major plot detail in a trailer. Nick’s death is what has kept the fans talking and sharing conspiracy theories!

It also appears that the ranch is being sold and Debra Winger is back, kind of. The almost two-minute trailer doesn’t fail to crack some neat jokes and reminding us why we love this show and how hard it is going to see the show come to an end.

Watch it below:

Debuting in 2016 and starring Ashton Kutcher Debra Winger, Elisha Cuthbert and Sam Elliott, The Ranch is one of the most loved sitcoms on Netflix. Created by Don Reo, the show revolving around a dysfunctional family residing in a fictional town has been an undoubtedly fun watch.

The final part of The Ranch will consist of 10 episodes, bringing the total to 80. We are still super sad the show is ending.

Hopefully, in Part 8, Colt and Abby’s relationship will grow stronger and we’ll get the happy ending we deserve. Are you excited for The Ranch: Part 8?

Make yourself free on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.