the-ranch-part-8-ending-explained

What happened at the end of The Ranch Part 8? Spoilers ahead for the final episode of the Netflix original series starring Ashton Kutcher, Sam Elliott, and Elisha Cuthbert.

The Ranch has come to an end at Netflix. The final episodes of the series were added to Netflix last week. The Ranch ends as the longest-running Netflix comedy with a total of 80 episodes.

Overall, The Ranch probably ended in the best way it could. There were a few ways that the show could have ended, but it looks like the creators and writers went for the happiest ending they could.

Here’s what happened in the finale:

Spoilers ahead!

Heather kills Nick

After Part 7, fans were wondering who was in Nick’s trailer and who pulled the trigger. As it turns out, it was Heather, Mary’s daughter. She calls Colt immediately after and tells her what she did. Colt rushes back to the trailer, and he claims that Nick was already dead when he got there, which actually turns out to be true.

Later, it comes out that Heather killed Nick, and she plans to turn herself in. Before she can, her mom goes to the police station and admits to killing Nick. She saves Heather from jail.

In the season finale, we find out that Mary was given a plea deal, and she takes it to avoid a long sentence.

Colt and Abby

Colt and Abby are back together, and not only that, but they have another child on the way. This is the best way their story could end, honestly. We saw the whole will they/won’t they thing for a few seasons, so it’s good that Colt was able to get his act together, and Abby was able to see the good that was in him.

It looks like they’ll get their happily ever after.

The Iron River Ranch

Beau and Joanne were forced to give up the Iron River Ranch and try to find a new home in Part 8. Colt saves the day and the ranch.

I don’t know anything about ranching, but it was a little disappointing that a major storyline of the last 10 episodes was all about cow STDs. Colt goes into full detective mode after they find out some of their cows have an STD that leads to miscarriages, basically. Colt lets Lisa Neumann know that her bull might be spreading it, but she flips it on Colt and claims his cows actually infected the bull, which then infected her whole herd, yada, yada, yada.

Well, long story short, Colt finds out that Lisa’s bull was actually not clean when it came to the Iron River Ranch, and he proves it using Rooster’s password and geotags.

Anyway, Colt, then, leverages his position to sell Lisa his herd in exchange for the Iron River Ranch. Beau and Joanne are able to stay in their home.

After saving the ranch, the family toasts to their future.

Maggie

Maggie broke the news earlier in the final season that she was leaving the small town, selling her bar, and moving to Florida to be with her new partner. We didn’t get to see a lot of Maggie in the final season of the series. She wasn’t in the first half of the season, and then, she was not really around for some of the major scenes of Part 8.

That’s okay, though. The character got the ending that I think we all wanted. I thought Maggie might have been the one that killed Nick after everything that happened with Rooster, so I’m glad her story is ending this way.

Other notes:

Luke reveals that his friend who offered him a job died by suicide. Beau, then, takes Luke to a meeting where he begins his journey to get help.

Mary and Luke agree to go on a date.

Rooster does not appear in the season finale, but he is referenced during Colt’s final toast.

What did you think of the ending to The Ranch? Let us know in the comments below!