the-ranch-part-8:-did-luke-shoot-nick?

In The Ranch Part 8 trailer, it appears that Luke shot Nick in his trailer. Is everything as it seems, or was Luke at the wrong place at the wrong time?

After fans watched The Ranch Part 7 in the fall of 2019, fans had one big question: Who shot Nick?

Well, it seems like we finally have our answer. Netflix released the trailer for The Ranch Part 8, which premieres on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. In the trailer, it’s confirmed that Luke was arrested for shooting Nick.

We see a clip of Luke’s hand raised while coming out of Nick’s trailer. There’s a police officer there, so we have to assume he’s on the hook for murder, and if not murder then it’s attempted murder.

This seems like an open-and-shut case, right? Luke is going to prison, and the Bennetts can move on with their lives. I’m not so sure that will be the case in Part 8.

Why would they spoil the biggest secret of the season in the trailer? That’s just not going to happen. The writers put too much time into this series for that, and that’s why I’m expecting a misdirection.

I have no doubt Luke was the one at the trailer, if that’s what they are saying in the trailer. I think he got there after the murder was committed. I don’t think he was the one to pull the trigger, though. I have another theory I’d like to share. Continue reading if you want to know that theory!

I think the shooter is… drum roll, please… Maggie.

Maggie, played by Debra Winger, was not in any episodes of Part 7. That’s very interesting considering how the midseason finale ended. Maggie, though, is back in Part 8, and she announces that she is now moving to Florida.

We have to look at who could have wanted to kill Nick. The main suspects are clearly Beau, Colt, and Maggie, along with Mary. That’s the shortlist.

Maggie clearly has a motive with everything the Bennetts think about Rooster’s disappearance and death. I don’t necessarily want to think Maggie is the killer, but I can’t imagine the pain she must have felt when Rooster was killed. If she had the chance to kill Nick, she might take it.

We know Luke was headed over there after what happened at the Bennett house. I’m guessing he was either later than Colt and Beau, or he beat them there somehow. I’m guessing it’s the former because he wouldn’t have known where they lived, and if Colt and Beau got there first and noticed Nick wasn’t home, they could have convinced each other to leave. That’s what I think happened, but it’s only a guess at this point.

There’s a chance it was Mary who killed Nick, and then Luke stumbled upon the crime scene. I think that’s less likely considering what Nick says right before the gunshot. He wouldn’t have been that surprised to see Mary because they were just together in town when Abby bumped into them.

I’ve also seen some fans speculating online about Rooster shooting Nick, but I don’t know if that’s realistic, especially with how Danny Masterson was removed from the show.

Maggie seems like the perfect one to commit the crime and leave town. Luke, unfortunately, looks like he is taking the fall for whatever happened in that trailer.

We’ll find out more information when The Ranch returns for its final episodes on Jan. 24!

Who do you think shot Nick? Let us know in the comments section below!