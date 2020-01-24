the-ranch-ends-as-netflix’s-longest-running-comedy-series

The Ranch starring Ashton Kutcher, Elisha Cuthbert, Sam Elliott, Debra Winger is now the longest-running Netflix original comedy series after Part 8 premiered on the streaming service.

The Ranch Part 8’s premiere brought the show’s total episode count to 80 episodes. There are 10 episodes in each part of The Ranch. The series premiered on Netflix in April 2016, and there are now four complete seasons on the streaming service. Each season is split into two parts.

There are now two more episodes of The Ranch than any other Netflix comedy series. Grace and Frankie starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin is second on the list with 78 episodes through six seasons. Grace and Frankie’s sixth season just premiered on Netflix earlier this month.

Unfortunately for The Ranch fans, the series will not remain the longest-running comedy for much longer at Netflix. Grace and Frankie is returning for its seventh and final season next year. Netflix has confirmed there are 16 episodes in the seventh season of Grace and Frankie, which will bring the total to 94 episodes.

As it stands, Orange is the New Black is Netflix’s longest-running original series with 91 episodes. The show came to an end last summer after seven seasons, and that will stand until Grace and Frankie’s final season is released next year. We’re expecting the final season of Grace and Frankie will be split into two parts. So far, we haven’t seen a season of a Netflix original that has 16 episodes released at one time.

The Ranch isn’t the longest-running Netflix original series and it won’t be the longest-running Netflix comedy for much longer, but I’m sure fans are happy the show lasted this long. Most shows don’t make it that long.

All 80 episodes of the series are now streaming on Netflix.