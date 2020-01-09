the-queen’s-reaction-to-meghan-and-harry’s-shock-move;-monarch-not-pleased?

Meghan MarkleThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex Official Instagram (sussexroyal)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the Royal Palace with their surprise announcement. And it looks like the Queen isn’t taking it very well.

Apparently, the Queen was left dismayed after Harry and Meghan “stepped back” from senior royal duties. “Disappointed” Palace courtiers were shocked by the couple’s abrupt announcement. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say they now make their own living while dividing their time between Britain and North America.

They announced their decision in a personal message that came without warning to senior members of the Royal Family including the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Queen’s advisers indicated that the couple had only begun very preliminary talks in the last few days with the 93-year-old monarch and the rest of the family about their desire for a new way of living.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been struggling with Royal life for a while now. Meghan Markle even opened up about how she felt about being a Royal in an ITV documentary. Meghan Markle has made no secret of the fact that she wanted to do things her way. She has butted heads with the Palace, the public and the press to get what she wanted. And it looks like this latest announcement will see Meghan finally emerge as an independent Royal away from the sway of the Royal Palace.

Meghan MarkleGetty Images

In a terse statement, Buckingham Palace said: “Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

The Royal Palace doesn’t seem pleased with the decision. We hope the Royal couple knows what they are doing. Disappointing the Queen isn’t something to be taken lightly.