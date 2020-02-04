The Queen is hiring a planner to help refurbish Buckingham Palace in £369 million overhaul

The hottest luxury and A List news

If you’ve dreamed of bagging a job working for the Royal Family, a new listing has just been posted on LinkedIn.

The job title is listed solely as ‘Planner’ and the person who takes on the job will have a key role in the upcoming 10-year refurbishment plan for Buckingham Palace.

The Planner will take on the duty of making sure Buckingham Palace is fit for a Queen (or King) for years to come. The listing states that a big part of the role will be revamping the decor of palace and “will also entail modernizing its ancient electrical cabling, plumbing and heating for the first time in 70 years.”

According to the to LinkedIn listing the early planning and preparation for the refurbishment have already been completed, so the Planner would join a pre-existing team in the Programme Management Office.

The role is listed as mid-senior level role with a £38,000 (around $49,500) salary based on a 37.5 hour working week on a Monday-Friday schedule. Travelling is also listed as a required aspect of the job.

The Planner will also be given a benefits package which includes a 15% employer contribution pension scheme and access to a range of catering and recreational facilities.

The listing states also states the Planner role is a truly collaborative one and the right candidate will work closely with colleagues throughout different departments in Buckingham Palace with “exceptional opportunities to grow your own career in a great team environment.”