the-queen-attends-church-with-prince-andrew-after-statment-about-harry-and-meghan’s-future

The Queen attended church on Sunday (January 19) after signing off on a deal that ensured the exit of Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the royal family

Her Majesty, 93, was all smiles as she met well-wishers and was accompanied by her son, Prince Andrew.

Read more: Piers Morgan accuses Meghan and Harry of ‘bullying’ the Queen

The Queen released a statement last night (January 18) after a week of wrangling in which talks between aides were said to have reached deadlock.

In it, she thanked them for all their dedicated work and said that Harry, Meghan and baby Archie will continue to be ‘much loved’.

The Sussexes also released a statement, which said: “As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties.”

The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.

“With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations.

“While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.

“The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.”

The Queen was all smiles at church (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The morning after the statements were released, the Queen was pictured smiling as she visited the St Mary the Virgin church in Hillington, Norfolk.

Accompanying her was her second son, Prince Andrew.

The Mirror reports that the Prince has remained at nearby Sandringham for the past few weeks.

Andrew accompanied his mother (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Meghan ‘may never return to live in Britain’ as Frogmore Cottage staff ‘axed’

The Prince, 59, is set to lose his own armed security detail, reports claim, after he was embroiled in a sex scandal.

He admitted in a now-infamous BBC Newsnight interview that he ‘let the side down’ with his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and denied claims that he had sex with then teen Virginia Giuffre.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.