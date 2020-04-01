The Punisher : What does the future hold??? Lets Talk about the Details.

Marvel’s Punisher, first seen in the second season of Daredevil, got his own web series on Netflix in 2017. The first season came out in November 2017, while the next season aired in January 2019.

However, soon after the release of the second season, along with Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and others, the show got canceled. The official announcement was made in February 2019 and left the fans heartbroken.

It has been an year since then, and the question now is, is this really the end? Let’s find out: The show follows the life of Frank Castle whose family was killed by mobsters. Now he uses lethal ways to fight crime in the neighborhood.

The second season ended with the death of Russo, along with that of corrupt business tycoons Anderson and Eliza Schultz.

The Punisher cast :

Castle, Russo, and Amy all go their separate ways while Russo’s lover Dumont was revealed to have survived her fall.

There is a three-month time jump after which Madani, who is now with the CIA, offers to recruit Castle as a gun-for-hire. He, however, refuses, opting instead to continue his war against crime on his own terms.The third season was supposed to bring back Castle officially as The Punisher. There were also rumors about Matt Murdock appearing as The daredevil in the third season. But, alas, our dreams were crushed by Netflix.So,

what does the future hold for The Punisher?

Well, there are rumors that Jon Bernathal might reprise his role as The Punisher in some future MCU film!We don’t have any other news apart from this, nor do we have any confirmation about the film in which he is going to appear but at least there is some hope after all.Anyway, stay tuned because we will be back with more latest updates on this.