“the-punisher”-season-3-all-updates-and-cast-information.-will-daredevil-come-back?

Almost all of Marvel’s Netflix series, Iron Fist, Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Jessica Jones have been cancelled. The most recent one to perish is The Punisher. It ran for two seasons on the streaming service and then finally discontinued. The last season was released on Netflix in January 2019 and after a whole year the fate of the series has been put down.

Netflix

There is still hope of The Punisher being continued on Marvel and Disney’s new streaming service Disney+. It is already set to feature a lot of new series and characters, and it also might showcase our beloved Punisher. If it comes back with another season then what can we expect?

Jon Bernthal without question will be the one to return at first as the lead Frank Castle. Amber Rose Revah can also be expected to come back as Dinah Madani and Jason R. Moore as Curtis ‘Curt’ Hoyle. Josh Stewart as John Pilgrim, Giorgia Whigham as Amy Bendix, Floriana Lima as Krista Dumont can also make a come back. Maybe Ebon Moss-Bachrach as David Lieberman and Jaime Ray Newman as Sarah Lieberman might also return.

Netflix

The Punisher was first featured in the second season of Daredevil. It will be interesting to see Daredevil‘s Matt Murdock to pay a visit to Castle. Showrunner Steve Lightfoot showed his excitement to Heroic Hollywood by saying that both Daredevil and the Punisher go way back in the comics and it’ll be interesting to see them come back again. We might be able to see Karen Page too in the new installment if it comes.

The show is announced to be discontinued so it is disheartening to accept that there won’t be any new footage or information about The Punisher from Netflix or Marvel. Let’s hope that it gets picked up for its own Disney+ series.