the-promised-neverland-season-2-release-date,-plot-and-everything-we-know-so-far-about-the-upcoming-season-of-the-anime

The Promised Neverland has been arguably the best anime that came out last year. The anime is an adaptation of the manga of the same name. The manga is on its way towards the ending, and many fans are eagerly waiting for the second season of the much-awaited anime. Unlike most mantas, the creator of The Promised Neverland has kept the quality of the manga intact.

The anime has managed to garner a separate fanbase of its own. It follows the story of a bunch of kids in an orphanage with their picture-perfect and loving governor. However, things soon take a darker turn as the characters are soon revealed to be something we hadn’t thought them to be. Created by Kaiu Shirai, here is everything we know so far about the second season of The Promised Neverland.

When The Promised Neverland Season 2 Release Date?

The first season of The Promised Neverland came out last year in January and went on till the end of March. While it was assured that the anime would be back for a second season, the exact date of release has not been released yet. Our is guessed is that the second season will follow the path of the first season and come out in the Fall of 2020.

What The Promised Neverland Season 2? What will happen to the Orphans?

The second season is expected to pick up exactly where the first season left off. It will focus on the main characters and mostly follow the manga. We need to see if Emma still has her alternative to keep hey assurance. There are several questions surrounding ‘Mother’ as well. What are her true intentions? What relations does she have with the supernatural existence?

Here’s The Confirmation From The Makers That “The Umbrella Academy” Is Finally Coming Up With The Second Season!!!