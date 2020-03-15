The promised Neverland Season 2 Release date confirmed?? Or Delay is expected due to coronavirus outbreak! Check Out All The Detail You Need To Know.

“The Promised Neverland,” a Japanese manga written by Kaiu Shirai, is amazing to watch. The series of stories were released with individual chapters collected and published by Shueisha into seventeen volumes as of January 2020. The Anime of the manga was adapted by CloveWorks premiered in early 2019. The received a great response, and even both Manga and Anime are recorded in the top hundred playlists of Anime. The manga has sold over 16 million copies till 2019. So it’s worthy of waiting for the next one.

The plot revolves around the 2045 timeline, Emma, an orphan, lives in Grace Field House with other orphans who are living for her. Life has never been better; great food, games, cloth. Excelling academics and great caretaker “Isabella.” Mother for all orphans. Despite such heaven life, children are not allowed to leave the house. The plot speeds up when one day, a girl is adopted. Emma and her friend run to return her soft toy to her, to their astonishment, they find her dead at the gate. Soon they released the substantial meaning of their such a life; they are eventually butchered and sold to the higher species. To break out of Grace Field House, Norman and Emma came together to find a way to escape along with their other sibling.

The series didn’t expect well in the world of Anime, so it is obvious that we will have the future of the series. The second season will be there in late 2020, which can be delayed because we may also see a movie of Neverland.

There is no update about the plot, but we can expect it to be influenced by manga.