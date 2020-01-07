the-premier-league’s-10-most-underwhelming-summer-signings

With the Premier League season beyond the halfway mark, only Liverpool, Leicester, Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Wolves can feel truly satisfied with their season so far. That means that, for plenty of clubs, summer transfer money was spent to little effect.

Here we run the rule over ten players who have failed to live up to their billing or not had the desired impact at their new club.

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Cancelo is yet to displace Kyle Walker as Manchester City’s first-choice right back and has been nothing more than a backup option despite being a £27.5 million (plus Danilo) buy from Juventus.

His start on New Year’s Day against Everton was Cancelo’s first since City’s 2-1 win over Chelsea on November 23, and there are already reports of a premature departure in January. Given Guardiola’s sceptical view of Benjamin Mendy’s defensive reliability it is surprising that Cancelo has not been given a chance in City’s troublesome left-back berth. The trajectory of Fabinho’s Liverpool career gives Cancelo, and other imports on this list, hope that a lack of opportunity is merely an adaptation process.

Joelinton (Newcastle United)

If the jury was out during the season’s early months, the sound of Newcastle supporters chanting “you’re not fit to wear the shirt” at their £40 million summer signing as he toiled against Rochdale finally delivered the harshest of verdicts.