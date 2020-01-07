the-premier-league’s-10-most-underwhelming-summer-signings

With the Premier League season beyond the halfway mark, only Liverpool, Leicester, Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Wolves can feel truly satisfied with their season so far. That means that, for plenty of clubs, summer transfer money was spent to little effect.
Here we run the rule over ten players who have failed to live up to their billing or not had the desired impact at their new club.
Contents
Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)
Cancelo is yet to displace Kyle Walker as Manchester City’s first-choice right back and has been nothing more than a backup option despite being a £27.5 million (plus Danilo) buy from Juventus.
His start on New Year’s Day against Everton was Cancelo’s first since City’s 2-1 win over Chelsea on November 23, and there are already reports of a premature departure in January. Given Guardiola’s sceptical view of Benjamin Mendy’s defensive reliability it is surprising that Cancelo has not been given a chance in City’s troublesome left-back berth. The trajectory of Fabinho’s Liverpool career gives Cancelo, and other imports on this list, hope that a lack of opportunity is merely an adaptation process.
Joelinton (Newcastle United)
If the jury was out during the season’s early months, the sound of Newcastle supporters chanting “you’re not fit to wear the shirt” at their £40 million summer signing as he toiled against Rochdale finally delivered the harshest of verdicts.
Leading the line for a Newcastle team lacking in creativity and invention is tough for any forward, but the decision to sign the Brazilian at the expense of Solomon Rondon – who was £24 million cheaper – now looks a costly mistake. Not least because it was a contributing factor behind Rafael Benitez’s resignation.
In mitigation, Joelinton may well be a victim of misguided preconceptions about the type of player he is. He might wear Newcastle’s hallowed No.9 shirt, but Joelinton has never reached double figures for league goals in his career. At previous club Hoffenheim, he sometimes played as the No.10 at the tip of a diamond or in support of a central striker from wide in a 4-3-3. His link-up play and tendency to drop off the forward line to turn and dribble caught the eye, as part of a fluent attack choreographed by Julian Nagelsmann. Despite his physical stature, Joelinton is no target man which makes one question whether Newcastle did their homework on this deal.
Nicolas Pepe (Arsenal)
The Ivory Coast international was tipped as a goalscoring winger who could clarify Unai Emery’s cloudy footballing vision, make Arsenal less reliant on Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette and push them into the Champions League places.
Six months later: Emery has been sacked, Arsenal are 10th and more reliant on Aubameyang for goals than ever.
That is a slightly flippant and reductionist summary of Pepe’s first half-season at Arsenal, but there is no doubt that more was expected from their £72 million purchase. After 22 goals and 11 assists in Ligue 1 with Lille last season, Pepe has contributed just three league goals and three assists so far in north London. Emery, caretaker manager Freddie Ljungberg as well as Mikel Arteta have left him on the bench for key games with concerns about his defensive output and ability to mesh in a tactical system.
Pepe’s talents are there for all to see though, and the season has not been without bright moments that suggest he could develop into a league-leading star. The Ivorian gave Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson conniptions on debut at Anfield, scored two late free kicks to turn around a Europa League tie against Vitoria and scored important goals against West Ham and Manchester United in the last month. Could still go on to justify his transfer fee.
Che Adams (Southampton)
Ralph Hasenhuttl never took to Charlie Austin due to his lack of application out of possession, and £15 million signing from Birmingham City Che Adams was recruited to offer more intensity up top.
Adams scored 22 goals in the Championship for Birmingham last season but is yet to find the net in 17 appearances for his new club, and risks joining a long lineage of forwards including Rob Hulse and David Nugent who scored for fun in the second tier but hit a wall in the Premier League. Has also been unfortunate to move to a club where Danny Ings is fit and firing, meaning opportunities for league starts are likely to be scarce.
Moise Kean (Everton)
Everton have been desperate for a high-class goalscorer since the sale of Romelu Lukaku and looked to have pulled off a coup when they signed Moise Kean from Juventus for £27.5 million. Regarded as one of the most precocious attacking talents in Europe, Kean had been at Juventus since the age of ten and scored eight goals in 21 appearances in a breakthrough season last term.
Young players’ progress is not linear however, and Kean has reached a plateau which is understandable in a new country and in a team struggling so badly that they sacked manager Marco Silva in December. Kean is yet to score a Premier League goal in an Everton shirt and the low point of his first six months in England came when he was substituted by caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson just 18 minutes after coming on himself. At 19 and under the tutelage of Carlo Ancelotti, there is still time for him to get things right. Team-mate Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s form is a good example of how things can suddenly click for a young forward.
Pablo Fornals (West Ham)
Fornals was signed for a reported £24 million from Manuel Pellegrini’s former club Villarreal, and seemed an ideal fit for a manager who has previously made the likes of Juan Roman Riquelme, Isco and David Silva the centre-piece of his teams. The Spanish midfielder was outstanding last season, driving Villarreal forward with his ball-carrying and ability to wriggle out of tight spaces.
Fornals made just four league starts before the beginning of November though as his time in the Premier League got off to a slow start, not helped by arriving at a West Ham team short of organisation. Has scored twice in his last three appearances though, and has not lost the technical ability that made him such an attractive player last summer. Could come good if he can tune into David Moyes more rigid approach.
Patrick Cutrone (Wolves)
It is a sign of Wolves’ burgeoning status in European football that they were able to sign an AC Milan striker from his hometown club, but after great fanfare Patrick Cutrone has struggled to get a game. Some of that is due to the excellence of Raul Jimenez who, after early doubts, has developed into one of the best lone centre-forwards in the league. Unlike other players on this list who still have time to turn things around, Cutrone’s omission from the matchday squad for Wolves’ FA Cup third-round tie with Manchester United suggests the writing is on the wall. Strongly linked with a move back to Italy this January, and Wolves will hope to recoup a chunk of their £23 million outlay.
Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham)
Spurs fans like what they see from loanee Lo Celso, they just haven’t seen him very much of it. Tottenham are expected to try and make his move from Real Betis permanent, and it could be that Lo Celso will come into his own once Christian Eriksen finally departs.
Two Premier League starts, zero goals and zero assists is an underwhelming start to life in north London though. Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele were supposed to herald a new era at Tottenham and offer more creativity and control from central midfield, but injury and patchy form means this brave new dawn has been deffered. Like Fornals at West Ham, one suspects the quality is there to prove his worth eventually.
Danny Drinkwater (Burnley)
An unhappy six-month loan deal does not cost Burnley much in the long-term, but as short-term loans go this one went spectacularly wrong. Drinkwater was supposed to offer experienced midfield competition and title-winning nous to Sean Dyche’s squad but played just 59 Premier League minutes and spent two weeks out injured after injuring his ankle ligaments in a nightclub fight.
Sebastien Haller (West Ham)
Haller’s six Premier League goals are a fair return in a debut season, but the German striker’s form has faded after a fast start. In a disjointed West Ham team, Haller has just two goals since October 5 despite starting 17 of their 20 league games. Some of the hold-up play that stitched West Ham’s attacks together in the season’s early weeks has grown untidy, and he needs better service from wide areas to attack crosses in the penalty area. David Moyes needs to get a tune out of their club record £45 million signing.