the-predators-still-haven’t-named-a-coach-for-tuesday’s-bruins-game

There’s some question regarding who will be on the bench when the Bruins face the Predators Tuesday night in Nashville – but it has nothing to do with who might be listed on the injury report.

The Nashville Predators relieved head coach Peter Laviolette and associate coach Kevin McCarthy of their duties Monday, according to a statement released by the team. Following the announcement, it was reported that the head coach for Tuesday’s game with the Bruins was “to be announced.”

At this time, the Predators say the head coach for tomorrow vs BOS is “to be announced.” — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 6, 2020

The Predators are currently in sixth place in the Central Division (19-15-7).

Laviolette and McCarthy amassed 248 wins since their arrival in Nashville at the beginning of the 2014-15 season. Laviolette was a 2015 finalist for the NHL’s Jack Adams Award, given to the league’s top coach, before leading the Preds to a franchise-best 53-18-11 campaign in 2017-18 that ended with a Presidents’ Trophy and the first of two consecutive Central Division titles.

“Under the leadership of Peter and Kevin, our organization reached unprecedented heights,” Predators President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile said in the statement. “Their passion for the game, ability to motivate a team, and drive to be the best makes this a difficult decision.”