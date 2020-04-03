🔥The positive impact on the environment since coronavirus lockdown🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

From cleaner air to liberated wildlife, coronavirus lockdowns across the world appear to have had a number of positive effects on the environment.

Modern life as we know it has largely been put on pause with millions of us cooped up indoors as governments try to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But outside, the natural world has continued to rumble on, and even shown signs of benefiting from our absence

Below, we take a look at some of the notable impacts of coronavirus lockdowns our surroundings.

Cleaner air

Cleaner air has perhaps been the single greatest positive effect of the lockdowns on the environment.

Cities across the world have seen pollution levels plummet as people have spent less time in vehicles, offices and factories and more time at home.

Reductions in particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide have been registered in localities throughout the UK, with London and several other major cities all recording a dip in the presence of the harmful substances.

Elsewhere in Europe, cities including Paris, Madrid and Milan have all seen a reduction in average levels of nitrogen dioxide from March 14-25, compared with the same period last year, according to new satellite images.

The images, released by the European Space Agency, show the changing density of the harmful gas – which is emitted when fossil fuels are burnt.

While in China, where the Covid-19 pandemic originated, carbon emissions fell by around 25 per cent over a four-week period at the beginning of this year as authorities shuttered factories and people were instructed to stay home, according to an analysis carried out for the climate website Carbon Brief.

Meanwhile, with aviation grinding to a halt and millions of commutes no longer taking place across the world, emissions patterns in many countries would appear likely to follow the same downward trend.

WHO press conference 01/04

Clearer water

In Venice, famous for its winding canals, water quality appears to have improved amid Italy’s stringent coronavirus lockdown.

Residents in the city have said the waterways are benefiting from the lack of usual boat traffic brought on by the hoards of tourists who visit each year.

Emptied of the usual array of motorboat taxis, transport and tourist boats which clog the canals, there has reportedly been a sharp uptick in the clarity of the water.

The improvement is thought to be linked to a reduced amount of sediment clouding the waterways, with the decline in water traffic meaning the muddy canal floors are no longer being churned up.

The change has meanwhile reportedly offered locals clear views of shoals of small fish, crabs and multicoloured plant-life – sights often obscured by busy boating movement in the Lagoon.

The World on Coronavirus lockdown

Gloria Beggiato​, a local hotel owner, recently told the Guardian Venetians feel “nature has returned and is taking back possession of the city”.

“Yes, we would all like Venice to stay like this for a while,” Beggiato said.

“But we need, and look forward to, the return of tourists, though maybe not the 20 million a year that we have had to cope with.

“I honestly believe we should take the opportunity of this lockdown to reflect and see how we can be more organised in the future to find a balance between the city and tourism.”

Liberated wildlife

As in Venice, wildlife elsewhere has also taken the opportunity presented by our widespread absence from suburban streets and city centres to venture out and explore.

While there have been a host of now debunked fake stories about animals’ activities during Covid-19 lockdowns, there have also been plenty of instances of creatures across the world appearing to emboldened, and perhaps a bit bemused, by our ongoing lack of activity.

From a herd of marauding goats taking over a Welsh seaside town to deer in a Japanese city roaming the roads in search of food, the shift in behaviours has ranged between the beautiful and the downright bizarre.

Goats take over the deserted streets of Llandudno – In pictures

In Barcelona, Spain, boars have been spotted along the city’s normally bustling avenues, snuffling and trotting around where vehicles once jostled for position.

Meanwhile in Chile’s capital, Santiago, a wild puma was captured after being found wandering around the city’s deserted centre during a night-time curfew. It is thought that the animal may have ventured down into the capital from nearby surrounding hills.

“This is the habitat they once had and that we’ve taken away from them,” said Marcelo Giagnoni, the director of the agricultural and livestock service that took part in an operation to capture the puma alongside police and the national zoo.

In Northern America, Orcas have also seemingly been encouraged to explore by humans’ momentary lack of presence, with locals reporting spotting the majestic whales in parts of a Vancouver fjord for the first time in decades.

The deer in Nara, Japan, have meanwhile been on the move because the park they inhabit has become devoid of tourists – and as a result, the food they are given by visitors and have become accustomed to relying on.

Small herds venturing into the city have been spotted nibbling at flowers and plants.

In the UK, a host of animals also appear to have been liberated by lockdown restrictions imposed on us.

Reports of increased sightings of moles clambering above ground near well-walked footpaths and predictions from conservationists that many of Britain’s rare birds will enjoy a respite from visitors to the countryside point to wildlife benefiting from our absenteeism.

Across the world, the lockdowns may just be showing us how quickly the natural world around us can adapt and thrive in our absence when given some space.

Or to put it simply, when we move out, nature can move in.