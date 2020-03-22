‘the-pioneer-woman’-ree-drummond-sends-andy-cohen-a-sweet-message-after-coronavirus-diagnosis

Andy Cohen caught all his fans off-guard when he announced he had been diagnosed with the coronavirus. The Bravo personality had just confirmed he was going to start production of Watch What Happens Live again but this time from his home. After he said he had COVID-19, plans for the return of the late-night show were scrapped. Celebrities reacted to his Instagram post and sent him an outpour of support and best wishes.

Ree Drummond | Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Pioneer Woman Magazine

Celebrities react to the news

Cohen has many guest stars on his Bravo show and he is well-known in media. One that really popped up was Ree Drummond’s message, the star of The Pioneer Woman. She dedicated a short and sweet message to the TV personality.

“Oh gosh, take care of yourself, Andy,” the Food Network star wrote.

Michelle Pfeiffer: “Please take care of yourself.”

Bob Saget: “Be well dear Andy.”

Jessica Alba: “Feel better, we are sending you love.”

Jenna Fischer: “Love you my St. Louis friend. Take care.”

Giuliana Rancic: “Sending you love and strength Andy.”

Heidi Klum: “Get better soon.”

Meghan Trainor: “Hope you feel better soon. Rest, we understand.”

John Mayer: “Rest up. Love you with all my heart.”

Hoda Kotb: “Andy, we love you.”

Andy Cohen confirms testing positive

Cohen had been in isolation all this week after shutting down the production of WWHL. The host had taken precautions over the pandemic and continued to broadcast his SiriusXM show from his home. On Friday he had confirmed that he would be doing his late-night show from his home as well.

“Our show is arguably the most lo-tech show in late-night in its current form. So the idea of taking it down even further a few notches is just ironic and hilarious,” Cohen told Variety. “I mean, we’re the show that I still can’t believe gets a live signal out of a very small clubhouse in Soho. So we will now be from my own clubhouse in the West Village. My show has always been something of a little coffee klatch, party-line type show. And this seemed like a very natural extension of not only the show, but obviously the times that we’re in right now.”

The first show would’ve had Nene Leakes, Jerry O’Connell, and Ramona Singer as guests but those plans were scrapped following Cohen’s positive test result.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” Cohen posted on Instagram. “As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better.”

Cohen will now rest and spend his time getting better making sure his health doesn’t deteriorate.

“I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves,” he concluded.

Bravo has yet to reveal what is going to happen with the late-night programming.