the-pharmacist-on-netflix:-the-true-story-of-dan-schneider-and-his-murdered-son-danny

The latest headlines in your inbox

Adding to its already expansive collection of true crime documentaries, Netflix has just released The Pharmacist, which details the tragic murder of Danny Schneider in 1999.

Told through the perspective of Danny’s father Daniel, a pharmacist from Poydras, Louisiana, the four-part docu-series reveals how Daniel not only investigated the death of his son, but how he uncovered the truth about the use of opioids in the New Orleans area.

The chilling new series, which is available to stream on Netflix now, has already got viewers worldwide on the edge of their seats.

Here, we take a closer look at the murder of Danny Schneider and the opioid epidemic exposed in the series.

Daniel Schneider and family

In 1975, Daniel Schneider began working at his local Bradley’s Pharmacy in Louisiana’s St Bernard Parish.

He then met wife Annie, and the pair eventually went on to have two children together: Danny and Kristi.

In the Netflix series’ opener, Schneider compares his family to the Giswolds from the National Lampoon’s Vacation films, which is backed up with home footage of the foursome travelling around the America together.

Daniel Sr also describes his son and firstborn Danny as a “good natured, compassionate kid.” According to Daniel, his son grew up to be a “sort of peacenik.”

His sister Kristi says her older brother was very creative and he had a passion for writing poems.

Danny also had a girlfriend who was attending college in Mississippi. According to his parents, he was struggling with grades in his final year and his sister Kristi describes him as having been lost.

Danny Schneider was 22-years-old when he was shot in the head in New Orleans’ 9th Ward (Netflix)

The murder of Danny Schneider

In 1991, 22-year-old Danny Schneider told his parents he was heading out to study with friends, but would be “back soon”.

At 2am the next morning, Danny’s parents Daniel and Annie got a knock on the door from police, who informed them their son had been killed.

They informed the couple that Danny had been shot in the head in his red Ford Ranger pick-up truck, and they had discovered some dollar bills crumpled in his hand.

The authorities believed Danny was killed while trying to buy crack in the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans.

None of the Schneider family knew Danny was taking drugs.

Daniel Schneider then crusaded to avenge his son’s death – unearthing the chilling truth about the opioid crisis in the States.

New Orleans’ 9th Ward and the police

The programme reports that, around the time of Danny’s death, New Orleans was the murder capital of America, with the highest number of homicides – most of which were left unsolved.

Residents of the 9th Ward also describe the place as being a predominantly black neighbourhood, remarking how Danny’s presence stood out to them as they saw his truck drive past.

A news report featured in the series states that in the last three years, more than 100 police officers had been dismissed or arrested for offences ranging from bribery to murder.

Police sergeant Fanguy, who was dealing with Danny’s case, was recorded during a phone call saying: “One out of every two hundred dope deals somebody gets stupid and somebody gets shot.”

He then cited: “I’m telling you the kid didn’t give the money to the guy.”

Angered by the lack of further investigation by the police, Schneider then called news stations and campaigned for justice for their son, questioning locals to try and unearth some clue as to what happened to his son.

The opioid epidemic

Eventually, Daniel Schneider returned to work and began noticing an alarming number of young, healthy people coming into the pharmacy with prescriptions for Oxycontin.

Oxycontin, or Oxycodone, is an opioid medication used to alleviate severe, ongoing pain. It is often prescribed to those who have cancer.

As Schneider delves deeper into the murder of his son, he learns that Dr Jacqueline Cleggett, a medical professional who was working from a practice off the Chef Menteur Highway, was prescribing Oxycontin illegally.

Soon after the clinic was set up, it transformed into a pill mill; she took cash from patients and operated until 5am sometimes, prescribing “patients” with opioids for a fee of around $400.

Thanks to Schneider’s investigation and his collaboration with the Medical Board, DEA and FBI, Cleggett’s medical licence was revoked.

She then subsequently filed for bankruptcy in 2004 and was forced to sell her house.

The Pharmacist is available to stream on Netflix now.