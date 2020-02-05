the-pharmacist-is-netflix’s-new-must-see-docuseries

The Pharmacist – Credit: Netflix If you are a fan of true crime, documentaries or both, The Pharmacist is the newest must-see docuseries from Netflix.The Pharmacist was released earlier today on Netflix, and it’s a must-watch! The four-part Netflix original docuseries hits all of the emotions possible in a gut-wrenching but true story of what takes place in not only this small town but across America.The Pharmacist isn’t like your normal true crime documentary. Although the series does dive into the crime that is being committed itself, the story is based around a grieving father who wants to bring an end to the opioid epidemic.Dan Schneider is a pharmacist in the town of St. Bernard Parish, located right outside of New Orleans, Louisiana. Schneider’s son, Danny Jr., was murdered during a drug deal in the year of 1999. He was shot in his pickup truck in the neighboring Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans.The docuseries takes place in a two-year time frame from 1999-2001. The New Orleans Police Department was known to be corrupt, and after they have no leads in the murder case of Schneider’s son, Dan refused to let the case go unsolved and took matters into his own hands.In 2001, Dan started to see high volumes of young adults coming into his work place every day with prescriptions for OxyContin. At the time, OxyContin was the most popular pain medication drug on the market.Once Dan got suspicious, he began looking into the cause of these high numbers of people with OxyContin prescriptions. During his investigation, he found that there was one main source to this problem, and her name was Dr. Jacqueline Cleggett.The Pharmacist goes into detail about Dan’s pursuit to bring down Cleggett to try to get a hold on the opioid epidemic. The docuseries contains recorded conversations, files, and you get to hear from Jacqueline Cleggett herself.Watch the trailer below!Netflix has started the year off strong especially with their documentaries. The streaming service has already released highly anticipated projects such as Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, Cheer, and Miss Americana.With great reviews so far from those three amazing documentaries, The Pharmacist is expected to receive the same if not more positive feedback.Will you be checking out this new docuseries? Let us know in the comment section below!