the-personal-history-of-david-copperfield,-review:-armando-iannucci’s-rollicking-farce-keeps-the-spirit-of-dickens-intact

Dir: Armando Iannucci. Cast: Dev Patel, Tilda Swinton, Jairaj Varsani, Hugh Laurie, Ben Whishaw, Peter Capaldi, Daisy May Cooper, Paul Whitehouse, Rosalind Eleazar, Aneurin Barnard, Morfydd Clark, Benedict Wong. Cert: PG. Time: 119 min.

“Like many fond parents,” Charles Dickens wrote a few years before he died, “I have in my heart of hearts a favourite child. And his name is David Copperfield.” Dickens’s affection for his eighth novel surely stemmed in part from the fact that its hero’s story ran close to his own. Both toiled in factories as children, fell in love with pretty young women above their station, eventually made their livings from words, and had fathers, or father-figures, who struggled with debt. For two men of letters, it feels apt that each one’s initials were the other’s mirror image.

This rollicking new screen adaptation from master satirist Armando Iannucci suggests what Dickens himself might have felt while piecing together his manuscript: that our best hope of making sense of life is writing it down. The Personal History of David Copperfield barrels along like a farce, with characters bustling in and out like guests in the Fawlty Towers lobby. David himself – adorably played as a boy by Jairaj Varsani and with consummate sparkle and charm as a young man by Dev Patel – could almost be hovering behind reception, the unflappable Polly trying to keep track of the comings and goings.