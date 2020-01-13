the-outsider,-episodes-one-and-two,-review:-this-spooky-stephen-king-adaptation-will-give-you-the-creeps

Jason Bateman stars and directs in this spooky HBO adaptation of the Stephen King novel

TV dramatists can’t seem to resist a murdered child mystery but The Outsider (Sky Atlantic) promised something more than the usual ghoulish schlock. Was this a case of mistaken identity, secret doppelgängers, or something more spooky?

The 10-parter came with head-turning pedigree. It hailed from the illustrious HBO stable, was adapted from Stephen King’s 2018 bestseller by crime writer Richard Price and starred a heavyweight cast. Luckily, it largely delivered on these compelling credentials.

Smalltown Georgia detective Ralph Anderson (Bloodline’s Ben Mendelsohn, all hangdog looks and growled drawl) investigated when the body of an 11-year-old boy was discovered in the woods, brutally raped and horribly mutilated – from being bitten, it turned out.

“Animal?” Anderson asked his colleague from forensics. The chilling answer came: “No.”

Overwhelming evidence pointed to the culprit being popular local high school teacher and baseball coach Terry Maitland (Ozark’s Jason Bateman, who also directed this opening double bill). Outraged by the crime, Anderson deliberately had him arrested in front of a crowd of spectators.

Maitland looked banged to rights – except for one slight snag. At the exact time the murder was committed, he was at an educational conference 60 miles away, with multiple eyewitnesses and CCTV footage confirming his alibi. Was it possible he could be in two places at once?