the-orville-season-3:-release-dates,-cast-and-more.-everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-upcoming-season!

Orville is an American sci-fi comedy-drama TV series. They are created by & starring Seth MacFarlane as the main series protagonist Ed Mercer. The series is, for sure, one of the most popular comedy-drama.

Ed Mercer is an officer in the Planetary Union’s line of exploratory space vessels in the 25th century. If you think it sounds very similar to another show, then you are absolutely right. The Orville was mainly inspired by the original Star Trek as well as is Next Generation. Which is why The Orville, both heavily parodies & pays homage to them.

The Orville Season 3 Release Date

The first two seasons of the series released in September 2017 & December 2018, respectively. It is being reported that season 3 is most probably going to release by June 2020. Fans who have seen season 1 and 2 are eagerly waiting for season 3. The creators even announced that the upcoming season of the series would be airing on Hulu.

The Orville Season 3 Cast

The main cast of The Orville includes Seth MacFarlane as Captain Ed Mercer, Adrianne Palicki as Commander Kelly Grayson, Penny Johnson Jerald as Dr. Clair Finn, Scott Grimes as Lieutenant Gordon Malloy, Peter Macon as Lieutenant Commander Bortus, Halston Sage as Lieutenant Alara Kitan, J.Lee as Lieutenant John LaMarr, Mark Johnson as Isaac, Jessica Szohr as Lieutenant Talla Kealy.

Other than them, The Orville 3 will have a bunch of new faces, like Anne Winters, who is playing Charly Burke. It is not yet announced if any other new characters are joining or not.

Though there is no trailer out yet, fans are hoping that a trailer will be dropping soon. As far as the story goes for season 3, there is no official confirmation about it yet. However, there are some theories going around on the internet. So let us see which theories are right and which are not.