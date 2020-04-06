“the-orville”-is-coming-with-“second-season”-despite-low-ratings-and-the-platform-is-no-more-“fox”!!!

Seth MacFarlane has decided to create a third season of The Orville, a Sci-fi series with a large group of fans. The show is not only science fiction but also filled with adventure, comedy, and action. The Orville used to run on FOX. But Seth MacFarlane has confirmed recently that the show will be moved to Hulu Original.This show may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but a person who likes scientific and humorous content will definitely love the show. At first, it may remind you of Star Trek, but it’s not. It’s a completely different show with an interesting plot.An interesting fact about the show is that the critics had given low ratings. But the viewers just simply became a great fan of the Orville.This article will help you to get to know the information regarding the third season of The Orville.Season 3 will be aired on Hulu at the end of 2020. But the exact date is not revealed yet.The main casts will be back for the upcoming season. This involves: The additional casts involve the “13 Reasons Why” star Anne Winters.The upcoming season will include only 11 episodes in total. But, it may be screened on television a little longer than the usual timing. Anyway, the show will start from where the previous season was left out.However, there is no trailer, or nothing can be said about the plot of the upcoming season. But the adventures will surely go on.