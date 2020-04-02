The Originals’ Sebastian Roché Would Love to See Mikael ‘Wreak Havoc’ on Legacies

Legacies has introduced its fair share of excellent villains over the course of its first two seasons, but can anyone ever be as good of a baddie as Mikael Mikaelson (Sebastian Roché)? TV Guide recently spoke to Roché about two of his most popular roles — Balthazar on Supernatural and Mikael on Vampire Diaries and The Originals — and the actor had nothing but wonderful things to say about his experience with each of the shows and their fandoms.In particular, Roche remembered working with his on-screen son, Joseph Morgan, who played Klaus Mikaelson on both The Vampire Diaries and The Originals.

“Working with Joseph Morgan was really wonderful,” Roché told TV Guide. “We really hit it off, not only as people, because Joseph is really — he’s an absolute professional. That’s what I really loved from the start about Joseph. He was the lead of The Originals, and you really felt it. He really made sure that the show was going to be top notch… There was something. I really felt that there was this incredible bond of hatred but it really worked in as high a fashion as love. It was really interesting, the line between love and hate. But working with him was a dream.”All The Vampire Diaries and The Originals Easter Eggs in Legacies Season 2The Mikaelson family patriarch was truly one of the best villains the universe ever created, and even though he’s died several times over at this point, we still wouldn’t mind seeing him again if the opportunity arose on Legacies. As for whether we’ll ever see that happen, it’s out of Roché’s hands, but it sounds like he’d be game!

“That’ll be up to Julie [Plec],” Roché said. “I mean, it would fun for Mikael, of course, to show up and go, ‘Hello.’ To show up and wreak havoc, but I really don’t know.”Wouldn’t you just love to see grandpa Mikael going head to head with Hope (Danielle Rose Russell)? The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, and Legacies are currently streaming on Netflix. Joseph Morgan and Sebastian Roche, The Originals