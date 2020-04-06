the-originals-and-vampire-diaries-star-claire-holt-is-expecting-second-child

By Pti |

Published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 9: 31 [IST]

The Originals and The Vampire Diaries star Claire Holt and husband, businessman Andrew Joblon are expecting their second child. Claire Holt gave birth to son James a year ago. The actress took to Instagram over the weekend to announced her second pregnancy. "Grateful for this little ray (of) sunshine in an uncertain time," Holt wrote in the caption. She also shared her picture, in which she can be seen wearing a blue floral dress, flaunting her baby bump while standing next to her husband Joblon, 37, and their one-year-old child, James. Last week, Holt shared a selfie with James for his first birthday. "My baby is 1!! Pretty cool that you can grow your own best friend. It's been the shortest/longest, most epic year of my life. Shout-out to my legendary teammate @ajoblon. It's all super easy from here, right??" she wrote in the special birthday post for James. Before giving birth to James the couple suffered a miscarriage. The actress documented her journey online at the time. Talking about it in a previous post she said, "As soon as I told my story, almost everyone I spoke to told me theirs – their own, their wife's, their sister's," "So many people go through it and understand the breadth of pain, yet so few people talk about it.", Holt added. Claire has been part of two beloved fantasy TV show, The Vampire Diaries and its spin-off The Originals that aired on The CW.