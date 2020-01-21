the-order-season-2:-release-date-and-what-happens-next

The Netflix original series The Order was a huge success when it premiered in March 2019. The series is coming back for season 2, and it should be added to Netflix soon!

Below, we shared when we’re expecting The Order season 2 to be released on Netflix and what we’re expecting to happen in the new season.

The Order season 2 started production last summer. As of San Diego Comic-Con 2019, The Order had not started filming yet, but production started shortly after. It’s also been confirmed by star Adam DiMarco that production on season 2 wrapped this fall.

That’s good news for those hoping to see The Order season 2 soon!

The first season of the series premiered on Netflix in March 2019. Many Netflix shows have new seasons released about a year apart.

Generally, there is about a four-month gap for Netflix shows like this from the end of production until the season’s premiere date. If The Order wrapped in November 2019, we could see the series as early as March 2020, which is in line with the normal, one-year gap between seasons.

At the time of publishing, we’re expecting to see The Order on Netflix in March.

Sometimes, that gap between seasons gets extended to six months or so. If that happens, we probably won’t see the season until April or May.

Stay tuned for the official release date!

What Happens Next

The Order season 1 ended on a very interesting note. After Jack uses Clay, the golem, to stop Edward, The Order, led by Vera, betrays Jack and the Knights. The Order erases their memory, basically, and Vera cleans out their house of all the magical items. Vera also takes the Vade Mecum and keeps it for herself after pretending to destroy it.

So, what can we expect in season 2? At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Dennis Heaton and Shelly Eriksen said we can expect more “horror and hilarity” in the new season, and I know that’s exactly what fans want to hear!

Heaton alluded to this world opening up a little bit and looking at these societies and how they fit in the larger world.

“I think the world the world opens up both for the Knights and for The Order,” Heaton said. “And for the audience, you start to see, like, how these secret societies exist in a bigger environment than just the university campus.”

Heaton and Eriksen also confirmed there will be 10 more episodes in the new season. It also looks like Jake Manley, Sarah Grey, Katharine Isabelle, Adam DiMarco, Thomas Elms, Devery Jacobs, and Louriza Tronco will be back for season 2.

Below, we split up our expectations for The Order and the Knights in season 2!

The Order

Things are an interesting place for The Order heading into season 2. After Edward was defeated, Vera makes some big moves to secure The Order’s place and protect their secrecy.

We don’t know Vera’s full intentions at the end of the season, and I’m interested to learn if there’s something else going on. I don’t think Vera is simply power-hungry and evil at this point.

I think most of the season will be dictated by what Vera wants to do and how the character responds to adversity. At the end of the season, we saw The Order do a pretty brutal thing by wiping the Knight’s memories. Will all the members of The Order be cool with that? Or, will some people, like Alyssa, start to undrink the Kool-Aid?

The Knights

Unlike The Order, the Knights ended the first season in a rather rough spot. They all had their memories erased by The Order, and we don’t know what that will mean for season 2.

Part of the journey in season 2 will obviously revolve around the Knights coming together. I’m also expecting them, because of their powers, to find some way to remember the past and everything that happened in the first season. I can’t say for sure that will happen, but that’s what I’m expecting at this point.

It will be really interesting to see how things pick up immediately in season 2. During a press roundtable at SDCC 2019, DiMarco said we could see a different side of the Knights this season.

“I think having these rogue hides in you and forgetting that you are a Knight means that you’re not necessarily in control of your transformations,” DiMarco said.

It also sounds like there is another wolf joining the group. Jack, as we saw in season 1, does not have Silverback as his hide at the end of the season. Instead, Jack has Midnight, and it sounds like another will take Silverback’s hide in the new season.

At SDCC, Devery Jacobs confirmed Silverback does choose someone for season 2 and said “it’s not who you would ever expect it to be.”

Yes, please! This is what I’m excited to see!

Stay tuned for more information about The Order season 2!