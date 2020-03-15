The Order Season 2 expecting a delay in release due to Coronavirus outbreak?? Will it be back to showcase the effects of dark magic!! Checkout for details..

The Order is an American horror Netflix original drama series that premiered its first season in March 2019. Netflix confirmed that the show would be back on screens with the second season. The show revolves around dark magic.

The first season of the show was released with a total of 10 episodes in March 2019. The fans might have to wait till the mid of 2020. Although there has been no official date yet, it is expected that the show will return after the summers.

The Order Season 2 Cast, Plot and More

The makers of the show have not released the official cast of the second series yet; still, the main stars of the show will remain to be there in the next season—Jake Manley as Jack Morton, a college student who joins the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose. Sarah Grey as Alyssa Drake, Sam Trammell as Eric Clarke, Matt Frewer as Pete “Pops” Morton and Max Martini as Edward Coventry, Jack’s father will be starring the upcoming season.

The shooting for the upcoming season was scheduled to start in the city of Canada, Vancouver in the summer. The official trailer will be released afterward. However, looking at the status and the outbreak or coronavirus, it might get delayed. No confirmation or announcement made till now. Let’s hope for the best.

The first season ended with Blue Rose using magic dust on Jack to remove his most recent memories when he was planning to bind with Vade Mecum. Jack tends to forget his name, who planned to stop the evil deeds of his father, Edward Coventry.

The second season will showcase the efforts that will bring back Jack’s memories so that he’ll be able to fight with the evil deeds of his father. It’ll be interesting to watch how Jack will regain his memories and defeat evil.

Stay tuned for more information about the show.