“the-order”-is-getting-a-renewal-for-“season-2”:-when-we-can-expect-it-and-with-what-cast-and-plot??

The Order is an American horror drama on Netflix. It follows the life of Jack Morton, who joins a secret society that has a lot of dark secrets to its credit. The Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose is the kind of society that has everything possible from werewolves to dark magical happenings.

Each episode of the show kept us wondering and had extremely twisted plot turns. The finale of season 1 left us with a lot of questions and eagerly waiting for The Order Season 2. The end shows us Jack being reminded about his grandfather’s death by Alyssa. She does this while leaving Jack on the graveside, this indicated Jack being dead, but we mostly expect him to return back as the protagonist as she seems to have not done a very solid job.

“What’s my name?” are the final words of Jack in season 1. Let us drive into the various details that we know about The Order Season 2 by now.

Expected Plot And Trailer

Regarding the plot, first and foremost, we need to watch the werewolves rediscover their identity in season 2. Another interesting character is that of Vera. She may seem like the cool Principal, but we cannot forget that she is the Grand Magus and has a book of spells now. She may turn out to be the antagonist that we might want to watch out for.

Another character that we may need to watch out for will be Edward, nothing seems impossible in this show, and he could return back from the dead. No trailer has been officially released by now. Netflix though, has released a video celebrating the announcement of the second season.

Cast And Release Date

A lot of the cast is expected to be back for the season. Jake Manley as Jack Morton, Sarah Grey as Alyssa Drake, Max Martini as Edward Coventry, Adam DiMarco as Randall Carpio, and Katharine Isabelle as Vera Stone will expectedly be there to reprise their roles. One of the characters that will not return is Jack’s grandfather, who was killed off in the first season. The first season released in March 2019, but Netflix has not yet confirmed the release date for The Order Season 2.