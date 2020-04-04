the-one-compromise-nrl-should-not-consider-in-2020

League legends Andrew Johns and Brad Fittler have shut down talk of a best of three NRL grand final series when the season resumes as league powerbrokers grapple with several scenarios initiating the game’s possible return.

ARLC commissioner Wayne Pearce has been tasked with leading the game’s ‘Innovations Committee’ which will look at how many games the NRL can squeeze into the rugby league calendar, depending on if and when the competition resumes this year.

Several leading voices have floated various options on how the game should emerge, with NSW captain Boyd Cordner suggesting a five-game State of Origin Series to be played on five consecutive weekends, while Fittler trumpeted overwhelming support from the players to have Origin open the season.

Cooper Cronk after winning the 2019 grand final, his last game of rugby league. (Getty)

In addition, there’s been talk of a four-team playoff for the wooden spoon and a wildcard finals system. It’s all on the table in a bid to maximise profits because of the shortened season.

The plan under consideration would see the grand final’s second game taken to Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, and is based on a September 1 start date for the season.

But Johns and Fittler both disagreed with the concept, questioning how successful it would be.

“Tradition of Australian sport and for however long is you have one game at the end of the year, winner takes all,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and The Eighth.

Fittler agreed with Johns’ sentiment, highlighting the issue of having one game up in Brisbane when a Queensland team may not qualify for the decider.

“If you were going to do it that way it would have to be like they do in basketball,” Fittler said.

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys and NRL CEO Todd Greenberg. (Getty)

“If it’s Newcastle and the Roosters, you’d have to play at Newcastle then at the Roosters and then go back to Newcastle. Otherwise imagine playing a game up in Brisbane when you’ve got Canberra v St George (Illawarra) it would just be a fizzer wouldn’t it?”

Both acknowledged whether crowds were allowed to return would ultimately have a huge impact on the decision, yet Fittler doubts the idea would be a success due to overexposure.

“Unless you’re doing it purely for money, it takes the sting away, less people will watch it,” he said.

The ARLC Commission is said to be taking the best-of-three grand final series seriously – and why wouldn’t they be – the move could net the game an estimated $28 million in revenue.

Cordner floats Origin plan

Yet the logistics could prove to be a nightmare depending on when the game comes back and if there are still restrictions on travel and social gatherings.

Fittler declared State of Origin would be easier to stage purely because of the amount of people involved.

“The good thing with State of Origin is you’re not moving 16 teams around. You’re moving 35 people for each team. It’s nearly a test case for the NRL,” he said.

Back-to-back premiership-winning Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson said the game could do with an extra two matches giving the code a significant financial boost.

Robinson said he supports the idea but stressed the game needed to get behind trying to field as much as the regular season competition as possible along with a full finals schedule.

“Best of three … I’d say we’ll be strapped for time,” Robinson told SEN Radio.

“I would be giving the opportunity, if it’s a shortened competition, for the top eight and for teams to get the opportunity to play finals footy, to get finals coffers filled for more clubs.

“I think (the grand final series) would really benefit the AFL or the NRL and also the two teams, but we need to support the whole competition.

“I think the more finals games we play, making sure we play a top eight, would make sure we get as many teams more financial as possible by the end of the year.”