‘the-office’-stars-john-krasinski-and-steve-carell-reunited-to-bring-‘some-good-news’-into-the-world

Hoping to inject some positivity into our dreary world, John Krasinski launched a new YouTube series called “Some Good News” over the weekend.

“For years now, I’ve been wondering, why is there not a news show dedicated entirely to good news?” he asked (probably because people need to know about corrupt institutions more than a dog and cat becoming unlikely friends, but I digress). “Well, desperately seeking my fix somewhere else, I reached out to all of you this week, asking — nay, begging — for some good news. And boy, did you deliver. After reading those replies and the incredibly heartwarming stories that came with them, I thought, ‘All right. Enough is enough, world. Why not us? Why not now?’ So, ladies and gentleman, this is your fault, and this is SGN. I’m John Krasinski, and if it isn’t clear yet, I have absolutely no idea what I’m doing.” Even so, he booked an impressive guest for his first episode.

Steve Carell and Krasinki reunited virtually to discuss the 15th anniversary of The Office and their favorite memories from the show, including the “Dinner Party” episode and filming “Fun Run” in extreme heat. “Part of what was so much fun about it was that everybody in the cast was rooting for everybody else,” Carell said. “People would step back when it was time for other people to shine and celebrate it.” The oft-discussed reunion was brought up, but for now, they would settle for getting “to reunite as people.”

Watch the video above.