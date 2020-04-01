the-oa-season-3:-has-netflix-renewed-the-show?-release-date,-cast,-episodes,-plot-and-more.-latest-updates!

Netflix is always remarkable for its film and series and when it comes to series then Netflix never forgets to entertain us with different genres. One such famous genre is a mystery which always makes the audience crave for the next season. And that’s what happening with drama The OA.

The OA is an American mystery drama that has a lot of fantasy elements. It is a science fiction and supernatural web television series. It is created and produced by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij. This series has two seasons in its hand but is this series coming with the third one? Let’s find it.

The Release date of The OA season 3

The first season of The OA premiered on 16 December 2016 with eight episodes. Later on, on 8 February 2017, Netflix announced the renewal of this drama. On 22 March 2019, we got the second season and has eight episodes. When the series came first the maker decided to have five parts, that is, five seasons that will continue the whole story. But it stopped with just two seasons and left the second season at a cliffhanger.

So we won’t be getting the third season of The OA despite the fact that earlier season received quite a good rating.

The plotline of The OA season 3

The OA is a mystery about a girl named Prairie Johnson who went missing for seven years. She calls herself The OA, that is, The Original Angel. She was blind at first but after combing back to her home she had a good sight. That’s what became the mystery. The whole plot was based upon the Prairie Johnson and the missing people whom she accompanied in those seven years.

The last season left the whole story at a cliffhanger and fans expected the third season but this could not happen because makers decided to stop it with just two.

The Cast of The OA season 3

If we had season 3 in hand then whom do we have expected to appear in the series. I guess first of all it would be Brit Marling as Prairie Johnson or The OA, Emory Cohen as Homer Robert, Phyllis Smith as Betty or BBA, Alice Krige as Nancy Johnson, Patrick Gibson as Steve Winchell, Brendan Meyer as Jesse, Brandon Perea as Afonso Sosa or French and Ian Alexander as Buck and Michelle Vu. But this can’t happen for now at least.

Fans are very much sad and disappointed by the news about the stop in the series. They wanted a better ending but they haven’t got so.