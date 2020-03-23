the-north-face-serves-up-the-iconic-mountain-light-jacket-in-vivid-new-colorways

Today, The North Face announces the re-introduction of one of the brand’s most iconic pieces, the 1994 Retro Mountain Light jacket. Purpose-built as a performance product for light, fast mountain ascents without sacrificing durability, the Mountain Light is served up with The North Face’s proprietary, breathable-waterproof technology, FUTURELIGHT, which replaces the GORE-TEX membrane used for previous Mountain Light jacket.

According to The North Face, the latest 1994 retro Mountain Light is now the lightest version of the jacket the brand has ever created, arriving in a selection of vivid, new colors. Including Fiery Red, Clear Lake Blue, and a digital camouflage version, the 1994 Retro Mountain Light is a modular jacket that can be zipped on to other performance The North Face products like the Denali fleece or Nuptse jacket. A Ladder Lock fastening system on the hood allows for adjustable fit.

The 1994 Retro Mountain Light is available for purchase now at thenorthface.com and The North Face stores globally.

Vancouver-born, Berlin-based writer, photographer and editor with a steady hand on the keyboard.

