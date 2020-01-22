the-night-mikel-arteta-came-of-age:-how-arsenal-manager-learned-as-much-about-himself-as-he-did-his-evolving-team

The strains of management were etched across Mikel Arteta’s face long before Tuesday night’s frenzied meeting with Chelsea had reached its climax. Jaw clenched, eyes narrowed and hands whirling through the air, Arteta either did not try or was not able to conceal the tension he felt as Arsenal’s 10 men absorbed blow after Chelsea blow at Stamford Bridge.
The stress of it was there for all to see as Arteta wheeled between his assistant coaches and his substitutes, the officials and his players, frantically jumping from one thought to the next. From the press seats directly behind the away dugout, one could almost feel the brainwaves crashing through the Spaniard’s head, bouncing off the various ideas and theories and experiences that were floating in his mind.
Should we remove a forward? Could Ainsley Maitland-Niles do a job at the back? Do we really need Mesut Ozil in the midfield? Let’s take off Gabriel Martinelli. No, let’s not. Where’s Bellerin going? That was a foul, ref. Why didn’t we switch the play? Pepe, get into position.
Three times, Arteta resolved to make a substitution. Three times he decided against it at the final moment. In a game that had plenty of edge, Arteta was on the edge, hovering between decisions as he digested events on the pitch as fast as his football processor of a brain would allow.
As it turned out – and here’s the encouraging part, Arsenal fans – he got the big calls right. The temptation was there to remove a forward in favour of Rob Holding, a defender. Holding was even stripped off and ready to go. “I changed my mind,” Arteta said. “I did not want to send that message to the team. We decided to keep us as we were. I wanted to see how they could respond to that.”
In effect, this meant sticking with Shkodran Mustafi and Granit Xhaka as a central defensive pairing, which may well be the most recklessly ambitious defensive crossover the Premier League has seen since, well, Mustafi and David Luiz. And yet the plan worked. Mustafi, having been so terribly at fault in the first half, was terrific after the break. Xhaka was even better.
At the end, after Hector Bellerin had struck Arsenal’s second equaliser of the night, the dominant emotion for Arteta appeared to be pride. “The spirit, character, fight and leadership was there,” he said. There were hugs all round at the final whistle, and sincere applause for the travelling fans.
A few moments earlier, there had been more aggression in the air. Arteta greeted Bellerin’s 87th-minute equaliser with the most ferocious of fist pumps, as if he was trying to slash a hole in the atmosphere, before turning and bellowing “VAMOS!” into the ears of his coaches on the touchline.
Rewind the tape to the start of the match, though, and the vibe was altogether different. Arsenal started poorly, and Arteta was far from pleased. Not even a minute had passed before the Spaniard had shouted at Nicolas Pepe, telling him to be in the right position on the right flank. Soon he was angrily urging his defence to push higher, squeezing the play towards Chelsea’s half.
Steve Round, his assistant coach who takes more of a focus on defending, was the next to receive a steely glare after Chelsea went close from a corner. Then Arteta leapt into the air, screaming “WIDE!” towards the heavens after Ozil had failed to switch the ball to the left flank. Mustafi, Pepe and Luiz all received irritated instructions before 25 minutes had passed, while Jody Morris, Frank Lampard’s assistant, was given a verbal barb of his own after complaining when Mustafi went down injured.
All the while, Arteta was in near-constant communication with Albert Stuivenberg, his assistant coach. Stuivenberg, who worked with Louis van Gaal at Manchester United and also managed Genk, is Arteta’s primary sounding board for ideas, particularly with regard to Arsenal’s attacking shape. In the pre-match warm-up, it was Stuivenberg working through the positioning of the forward players while Round drilled the defenders.
Arteta’s first response to Luiz’s red card, and Jorginho’s subsequent penalty for Chelsea, was to engage in frantic conversation with his assistants. During games, Stuivenberg is also in contact with Freddie Ljungberg, sitting up in the stands, and together the coaches decided to press on with the Holding substitution before promptly changing their minds before the half-time break, which Arteta started by berating the fourth official on his way down the tunnel.
Above all, that first cancelled substitution felt like a brave decision. In keeping Martinelli on the pitch, Arsenal remained a threat on the counter-attack, even if they were essentially playing with only two midfielders. It paid off, spectacularly, when Martinelli did what Martinelli is doing on an almost frighteningly regular basis this season and breached the opposition defence.
Up next was Maitland-Niles, who was summoned from his warm-up, told to get his kit on and then, after another moment of contemplation, asked to sit back down again. Holding’s eventual substitution, after 81 minutes and with the score at 1-1, signalled the start of the containment effort, as did the increased involvement of Round in the dugout.
Three minutes later, Chelsea retook their lead through Cesar Azpilicueta’s low effort. Arteta’s reaction was muted: a scratch of the ear, a momentary grimace. The defensive plan had not worked, so it was Eddie Nketiah’s turn to come on. Again, the Arsenal substitute prepared to enter the pitch. Again, it never happened. Instead Bellerin scored, prompting those wild celebrations in the dugout and causing another change of plan.
Such has been the intensity of Arteta’s start to life at Arsenal that it was easy to forget this was just his seventh ever game as a manager. The Arsenal players and fans are learning plenty about their new coach in these early weeks but the overriding sense at Stamford Bridge, as Arteta deliberated and then delivered, was that this was also a night when he learned plenty about himself.