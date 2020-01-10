the-nigel-pearson-effect:-how-watford’s-new-manager-has-started-what-could-be-another-great-escape

At one stage this season, Watford were one of only two teams in the top four English divisions without a single win in a home league fixture. Things looked bleak for the side rock bottom of the Premier League.

Relegation seemed like a certainty for a team bereft of attacking prowess and creativity, but after Quique Sanchez Flores’ sorry second stint came to an abrupt end following a 2-1 defeat at Southampton, the thick, grey clouds looming above Vicarage Road finally began to clear.

The arrival of former Leicester manager Nigel Pearson breathed new life into the club and galvanised a clearly underperforming group of players, setting the wheels in motion for the most unexpected of revivals. The team now looks like one that could beat the drop.

Having collected three wins and a draw from their last four matches, Watford are now just two points adrift of safety with 17 games still to play this season. It’s been an impressive turnaround, with Pearson making plenty of changes since he came in.

A major tactical reshuffle is behind Watford’s upturn in form, with the team set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation under Pearson as opposed to the 5-3-2 which Flores used for the majority of his doomed tenure.