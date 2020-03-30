the-nice-fight-stars-tease-the-nice-wife-cameos-to-arrive-season-4

THE NICE Fight is among the rare spin-offs that’s wholly add up to, if not sometimes better, compared to the flagship series. But it doesn’t imply that fans do not get a thrill each time among their Good Wife favorites arises for an appearance on the CBS All Access drama.The upcoming fourth season of THE NICE Fight, april 9 which premieres, will continue the tradition of recruiting familiar faces, with Michael J. Fox reprising his role of Louis Canning. When talking about the upcoming return of Fox, among her all-time favorite guest stars, Christine Baranski, said viewers come in for a delicacy when Canning and Diane face off once more in her first court case of the growing season.Discover your brand-new favorite show: Watch This Now!

“[Fox] really, at this true point, is similar to family, [and] ought to be a string regular,” Baranski told TV Guide. “But he’s just utterly unscrupulous and ideal for this plotline because it’s in regards to a defendant not following a subpoena, not feeling he could be at the mercy of any court case, doesn’t have showing up. It’s reflective of what’s happening in the united kingdom where, gosh, people in the White House feel they don’t really need to honor subpoenas and judicial rulings.” Photo: Patrick Harbron/CBS

And Fox’s Canning isn’t the only real Good Wife favorite to come back for THE NICE Fight Season 4, as Cush Jumbo, who plays Lucca Quinn, described. “I was very excited to see Zach Grenier back aswell, as David Lee, because he and Lucca bumped heads several times before and today they’re sort of bumping heads a bit further down the road,” said Jumbo, who promised that David Lee it’s still “his same obnoxious also, nasty self.””I believe fans will enjoy seeing him back and needing to sort of push his way in to the current world,” she teased.THE NICE Fight Gets Season 4 Premiere Date on CBS All AccessWhile those will be the only Good Wife actors confirmed because of this season, THE NICE Fight cast hopes additional familiar faces will undoubtedly be ready to reprise their roles down the road. Nyambi Nyambi, who plays Jay Dipersia, said he’d want to see an appearance by Archie Panjabi as Kalinda. “Being an investigator, I’d want to play with Archie,” Nyambi said. “I believe she’s great.” Photo: Patrick Harbron/CBSThe very best name on Delroy Lindo’s guest star wish list is Christine Lahti, who has appeared as Andrea Stevens on THE NICE Wife and THE NICE Fight. “I really like what she brings being an actor and the way in which where she infuses what she does and what she brings,” said Lindo, who plays Adrian Boseman. “I’d want to see more of her and interact and play with her.””When it comes to anybody from THE NICE Wife universe that may come and play around on THE NICE Fight universe, you know never,” said Audra McDonald, who plays Liz Reddick-Lawrence. “And the fun thing is plenty of THE NICE Wife guest stars show through to THE NICE Fight, therefore i hope for every one of them ahead and pay a trip. Maybe a number of them returning from the dead even, that could be sort of fun too. Some hauntings. Who knows.”If anyone will get a method to bring Josh Charles’ Will Gardner back from the dead (again), it’s show creators Robert and Michelle King. So add his name to your guest star wish list aswell.THE NICE Fight returns Thursday, April 9 on CBS All Access.Reporting by Megan Vick