the-newly-married-couple-jax-taylor-and-brittany-cartwright-from-vanderpump-rules-have-made-a-shocking-revelation!-is-their-marriage-even-legal?-read-to-know-all-details.

As fans saw that after much drama Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright finally get married on Vanderpump Rules tonight! As fans, we’re well aware that the whole season has been leading up to this dramatic wedding and it’s finally here. However, there has been a bigger twist in this marriage. Have a look.

The Newly Married Couple From Vanderpump Rules Has Made A Shocking Revelation!

The drama intensified when Kristen Doute and her non-boyfriend, Brian Carter got into a rather heated exchange at the reception and most likely end up hooking up after anyway. Moreover, we saw Stassi Schroeder starts to wonder if she and Beau Clark will ever get engaged.

Well, we have a spoiler alert that they will get engaged. However, this is not it as fans we’re shocked out if their brains when Tom Schwartz shocked his friends by revealing that he wasn’t legally married to his wife Katie Maloney-Schwartz on Tuesday’s shocking episode of Vanderpump Rules. Tale a look at how Lala Kent explains her sudden breakdown in the show. Take a look at the Twitter post that the show’s official account just twitted.

‘Pump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Explains Breakdown During Brittany Cartwright’s Father-Daughter Dance At Wedding #PumpRules #LalaKent https://t.co/YxbSZuXqGC — Vanderpump Rules (@VanderpumpRules) March 18, 2020

The Midseason Trailer Is Looking Dramatic Like Never Before!

In the new midseason trailer that is creating quite a stir online, Jax is however seem to be rethinking his decision and is feeling not quite good about the marriage. The show promises high intense drama in the upcoming season and can’t get enough of it.

Just expect to see a lot of drama, crying and telling in the upcoming season and fans are in for more shocking reactions ahead.Well, the show never fails to disappoint fans for sure. This time would be no different.