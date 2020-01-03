the-new-york-times-foreshadowed-attack-on-iranian-qassem-soleimani-in-op-ed

January 3, 2020 | 3: 23pm | Updated January 3, 2020 | 3: 24pm

The New York Times published a mysteriously prescient op-ed Thursday that cited an attack on Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani as a possible scenario hours before the US took him out in a similar way.

The op-ed, “Hypersonic Missiles Are a Game Changer,” by Quincy Institute analyst and former National Security Council big Steve Simon, speculated about the use of the powerful weapons.

“Is there an individual in an unfriendly country who cannot be apprehended? What if the former commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Qassem Soleimani, visits Baghdad for a meeting and you know the address? The temptations to use hypersonic missiles will be many,” Simon wrote.

Hours after the piece was published, the Pentagon confirmed that Soleimani was killed in a US drone airstrike at Baghdad International Airport.

Soleimani was killed by missiles fired from a MQ-9 Reaper drone, though the type of missile was not immediately made clear.

The Quincy Institute did not immediately respond to request from Fox News, which reported the story, for a comment from Simon.