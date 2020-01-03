the-new-year’s-fitness-resolutions-you-should-make-according-to-your-star-sign

Want to make a change in the new year but don’t know where to start? Why not let the stars decide for you.

Rather than randomly joining a gym or starting something completely random (areal yoga seemed like a great idea on Boxing Day) – take a look at what your fitness resolution for the year should be according to your star sign.

We asked a fitness expert and astrology enthusiast to create perfect fitness resolutions for each of the 12 star signs. Tom from Nature’s Healthbox, has how each zodiac sign should be working out to reach their full potential this year:

Aries

Tom says this sign is all about energy and enthusiasm, but it has to be chanelled down the right path.

‘However, your impulsiveness can lead you to choose a class you might not enjoy and back out of early,’ he warns. ‘So carefully consider and work out what exercise or class you would enjoy and stay committed to, whether that’s a regular spin class, a yoga session, a game of badminton or weight training.

‘Don’t book yourself into every class at your gym, you will soon find yourself giving up or getting distracted by other tasks.’

Taurus

Taurus’s are characters of routine, who love a to-do list and like to feel in control – but Tom says this is a great opportunity to fight against this instinct and try something new.

‘Something you’ve never done before, or you’ve always considered in the past,’ he suggests.

‘Maybe you wanted to try kickboxing but felt too nervous, or you wanted to attend an early doors bootcamp but always backed out – take on the challenge and you will feel so glad you took the chance.

‘Remember, not all exercise has to stick to the traditional activities, it could be something as unique as bubble mayhem or arranging an old school sports day event for you and your friends.’

Gemini

‘Whether it’s chatting at your desk or messaging old friends on Instagram, you love to catch up with the people in your life, so embrace this personality trait and bring it into your workout,’ says Tom.

He thinks group activities could be the way forward for Geminis.

‘There are a huge number of sports and activities available wherever you are based in the country, but don’t hesitate to bring a friend as your anchor.

‘As an additional pointer, you could try to trade in some time spent on your phone or watching TV and fill this time with positive activities which you can look back on in months to come with pride.’

Cancer

‘You often rely on people around you, which unfortunately can often lead to you being let down or frustrated by the people around you. However a new year means a new opportunity,’ says Tom.

He says it’s time for Cancer’s to stand up and be independent, not just with your exercise routines, but in life as a whole.

‘Head to the gym on your own, work out your own routine and don’t rely on a gym buddy or a friend to come along,’ he says. ‘You’ll find you’re a lot braver and more independent than you think.’

Leo

Leos are about sunny outbursts and drama – but Tom says your fitness resolution should be about using exercise as a stress reliever.

‘Whether that’s yoga, Tai Chi, meditation or breathing techniques,’ says Tom, ‘exercise lowers the stress hormone cortisol in the long-term and will help you to alleviate some of that stress that’s heavy on your shoulders.’

Virgo

‘You regularly think about how you can improve your life or the way you’re living, you don’t wait for January to come around to feel motivation the way others do,’ says Tom of Virgos.

He says you’re analytical and clever, and that you don’t need to be so harsh on yourself this year and make strict regimes for yourself.

‘While exercise is a great place to start, it’s also important for you to relax your mind,’ says Tom.

‘It doesn’t matter if you’re not the strongest in the room, or if you can’t run as fast as the people around you, ease your mind and just focus on enjoying the moment.

‘Training with a friend can be a great way to take your mind off focusing too much.’

Libra

Tom says that Libra’s have ‘inner social butterflies that want to be let out’, which can lead you to a few too many indulgences and heavy nights, particularly over party season.

‘With the motivation of the January New Year’s resolutions, use this opportunity to list your personal vices and try to cut back on them,’ suggests Tom. He also adds that consistency is key for Libras.

‘Setting up a regular gym schedule can help to keep you on the straight and narrow,’ he says.

‘You’re naturally drawn to something more creative, so try to think outside the box and embrace a new activity, whether that’s a dance class, a freestyle running group or yoga on the beach.’

Scorpio

Scorpios are diplomatic and deep thinking, says Tom – you can sometimes be shy or nervous to speak your mind or let people know the real you.

He says it’s important for Scorpios to take a step back and think more closely about what they really want to achieve with their fitness resolution.

‘Stop thinking about what exercise or sport to adopt, and work out who do you want to be in six months time, or 12 months time. Not what, but who,’ says Tom.

‘If you’re focussed on your career and like getting to work early, you might have to sneak your exercise into your lunch break or after work, or you could even try out some YouTube HIIT sessions while at home.’

Sagittarius

For Sagittarius’s, it’s all about the new and the discovery.

‘You’re an adventurous spirit, and you also like to try new things that can enhance and improve your life, so bring this into your workouts,’ suggests Tom.

‘Learn the science behind how to enhance your performances, read up on proper exercise recovery and the importance of sleep, try a new exercise or sport you’ve never done before and set yourself a 12-month target of what level you want to be at by this time in 2021.’

Capricorn

Tom says Capricorns really need to push themselves beyond their comfort zones to achieve what they want.

First off, you will have to shake off the fear of looking silly, and just get stuck in.

‘Does sticking to the activities you know mean you are making progress or truly enjoying yourself?’ asks Tom.

‘Exercise shouldn’t be a chore, almost all new experiences are scary at first, but unless you are willing to take that first step, you’ll never climb that ladder of achievement.

‘So, take on a new challenge, sign yourself up for a run or try a class that scares you, life is too short to live and regret.’

Aquarius

‘You’re naturally open-minded and willing to try something new,’ says Tom. He think Aquarius’s need to harness their natural ease in social situations to branch out into trying new classes and meeting new people.

But it’s also important to make sure that you’re words aren’t misconstrued when training with your new friends.

‘While you’re easy to get on with and can make friends quickly when trying a new class or a new sport, be careful when offering feedback to others if training or exercising with them, as it can sometimes be perceived as unnecessarily critical or rude,’ he adds.

‘Focus on motivating others around you and this will motivate yourself in turn.’

Pisces

For Pisces’, the answer lies in the land of sleep. Tom says your fitness resolution should be all about ensuring you get the best rest possible.

‘You’re a dreamer, a world of stories going through your head on a daily basis, but what are the dreams saying to you? Keep a dream journal and after every dream, write down what happened,’ he suggests.

‘The next day, try to analyse what this might mean. They’re often a hint or an insight into your subconscious, helping to guide you to something you should be focusing on to improve your life or something you should be dealing with.

‘Exercising regularly can help to exhaust you and then you need plenty of magnesium to help drift off into a deep sleep.

‘From my personal experience, nothing makes me want to sleep more than an intense HIIT workout.’

