the-new-masters-set-up-at-alexandra-palace-is-a-look-into-the-future-of-snooker-tournaments

The Masters has been given something of a makeover this year and rarely has a move gone down so well with players and fans alike.

The Alexandra Palace venue has had a significant rejig, with the capacity increased to just over 2,000 and the flash new electronic signs round the table making it look a bit sharper on television.

There has also been a pretty significant rethink on the basic way fans can watch snooker in a live setting, with the addition of VIP booths and the Century Club restaurant.

At either ends of the table there are the two new ideas brought in by the World Snooker Tour, costing a lot of money for punters, but offering something that is currently unique in the game.

The VIP booths are basically very comfortable sofas, where you can watch the action with a superb view and be treated to sofa service throughout to sip beers, wines or whatever you fancy.

You get a meal beforehand, some champagne and a couple of other perks, but it will set you back somewhere in the region of £300-£400 for a match at the Masters.

It is a lot of cash and will instantly rule out your average snooker customer, but it is an option for those willing to treat themselves in the year’s most boring month.

The Century Club, marketed as ‘most prestigious ticket currently available on the World Snooker circuit’ is for the even more well-heeled fan and a meal behind the soundproof screens came in anywhere between £375-£499 during the 2020 Masters.

There’s a lot of very nice food and drink on offer for that money, but it realistically is not for fans, more for corporate groups treating clients to a showy afternoon or evening out.

World number 10 Barry Hawkins can see the benefits of the move in the short and the long term.

‘It’s a good idea because people can take clients and stuff, it’s a bit more corporate. It’ll make it a bit posher,’ said the Hawk.

‘It’s good because people can have a chat and a drink and that, they don’t have to be kept quiet like the rest of the crowd.

‘It’s something different, unusual for snooker, but I think they’ve got to go down that route to attract some better sponsors.’

WST chairman Barry Hearn explained to the BBC how the new ‘customer experience’ is all part of the steady development of the sport under his control.

‘It’s the beginning of the next stage of our journey,’ Hearn told the BBC.

‘The statement of the way we think our events should look and feel and the customer experience that should be available, shows that we’re not surrendering to complacency.

‘We’re not saying, “look, haven’t we done well in 10 years?” We’re saying “look we’ve done okay, but where are we going to?”

‘Events like this are platform for us to show the world that we are a truly global sport with global aspirations.’

The vast majority of fans, who would not dream of forking out hundreds of pounds, will undoubtedly dismiss these options and not give them a second thought, probably label them a snobby choice for people who aren’t proper fans.

The reason that no one’s nose should be out of joint about that is that the Masters is still brilliantly set-up for the average fan.

The increased capacity has helped to improve the already fantastic atmosphere in north London, with the volume this week reaching levels barely ever heard before in a snooker tournament.

A noisy crowd tends to be a happy crowd in this game, and certainly one that is invested in the outcome of the game, not drifting off in their seats, which is a regular scene at some events.

David Gilbert, who was making his Masters debut this week and reached the semi-finals, said of the crowd in the final four: ‘What an atmosphere, probably the best welcome I’ve ever had, and I’m very appreciative of the crowd for that.

‘It was mental, thanks to everyone for cheering me on, it’s been a brilliant week and the Masters has been everything I hoped and more.

‘I’m desperate to be back again, just to have another go at it. I was told what a place this was and it’s better than I ever thought.’

World champion Judd Trump may not have had such a good tournament, falling at the first round, but he also has only good things to say about the crowd and venue.

The world number one tweeted: ‘London crowd in the Masters are on a different level to anywhere else…amazing venue to play.’

2020 finalist Ali Carter has gone as far as to suggest that the World Championship should be moved to Alexandra Palace from Sheffield’s Crucible, such is the quality of the venue, although this isn’t going to happen any time soon.

‘This feels to me like the biggest tournament now, the venue, the hospitality, where it is in London,’ said the Captain.

‘Don’t get me wrong, I love the Crucible. But there’s a lot to be said for this place now. It holds more people, it’s more central for everyone to get to.

‘Do you stay where you are or do you move with the times? Barry obviously moves with the times, but he disagrees with me.

‘The Crucible’s got so much history, but for an atmosphere and the crowd, you can’t beat this place.’

With more than a touch of envy in their voices, legends of the game Stephen Hendry and Steve Davis feel the Alexandra Palace is now taking the game to another level, unfortunately a few years after both put away their cue.

‘I think Alexandra Palace now, the way they’ve set it up with the Century Club for the corporate guests, these comfy seats, I think it’s the benchmark for snooker venues, I think it’s magnificent,’ said Hendry.

‘I think this venue, ever since the Wembley Conference Centre which was an incredible venue, the Masters has now finally got an identity here.

‘The atmosphere has always been fantastic but now with the changes, this is the benchmark for future events.’

Davis added: ‘To have the confidence to increase the capacity has made this an exceptional venue now.

‘I’m quite amazed how the snooker fans are embracing this, you never know where you’ll hit your peak or your limits.

‘I didn’t think there’d be a time where it’s more popular than the 80s, but it is now.’

The balance between pleasing the corporate money-spenders and the die hard fans crowd that will create an atmosphere is a tricky task, and one that many football clubs have failed to achieve in their newly-built stadiums over the last 20 years.

It looks like the Masters has absolutely nailed it, and we can expect plenty more tournaments to try and replicate the success in the future.

Whether the WST can achieve it elsewhere remains to be seen.

