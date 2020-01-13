the-new-england-auto-show-comes-to-the-convention-center-this-weekend

The New England International Auto Show is coming to the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center from Jan. 16 to 20, 2020. If you’re in the market for a new car — or just want to get a look at the latest offerings — this is your chance to find a wide selection of vehicles all in one place.

The challenge when shopping for a new car is going from dealership to dealership just to get a closer look. At an auto show, everything is all in one location, and hundreds of vehicles from a wide range of automakers are on display.

“At this year’s New England International Auto Show, the public will get to discover the latest technologies being offered by the car manufacturers,” said show producer Barbara Pudney. “We’re excited to provide an experience where people can learn about the newest innovations and preview hot new models like the Corvette C8, Mustang Mach-E, Aston Martin DBX, and more.”

In addition to checking out the latest eight-passenger SUV or a sleek new sports car, you’ll be able to get behind the wheel and take some vehicles out for a test drive. The Toyota Camry, RAV4 Hybrid Unlimited, Tacoma, and Prius Prime will be available for test drives, and you’ll receive a complimentary gift from Toyota while supplies last.

Volkswagen will be offering test drives of the Atlas, e-Golf, Tiguan, and Passat.

The Super Car Speedway offers a rare glimpse of the kinds of exotic cars most of us never see — much less drive. With a total value of over $5 million, this collection includes vehicles from Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, and McLaren.

There’s something for everyone, including muscle car fans. While there are plenty of incredible muscle cars you can buy today, there’s something special about a classic. The Muscle Car Showcase is where you’ll find those classics with a selection of carefully restored muscle cars you won’t see anywhere else.

Racing fans have their own section of the show, too. Factory Five, which is based in Wareham, is the world’s largest manufacturer of build-it-yourself car kits. The company will bring a selection of race car reproductions of vehicles that were once driven by the best drivers in the world.

There’s also the Race Car Pit Stop, where you can see actual race cars. The New England Region of the Sports Car Club of America will be showcasing cars that have raced at all levels across the country.

(Thursday, Jan. 16, through Monday, Jan. 20; Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. $17 for adults, $7 for children, and free for kids under six. Hours vary. Tickets and more info available at BostonAutoShow.com.)