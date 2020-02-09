the-new-candyman’s-reportedly-being-played-by-an-unknown-actor

“Candyman isn’t real. He’s just a story. You know, like Dracula. Or — or Frankenstein. A bad man took his name so that he could scare us. But now that’s he’s locked up, everything’s going to be okay.”

If you’ve been looking forward to staring into the mirror while saying “Candyman” five times later this year, then we may have some pretty upsetting news for you. It’s sounding very likely that the upcoming Candyman reboot that’s scheduled to hit theaters on June 12th, 2020 will not feature the horror series’ legendary actor, Tony Todd. Yeah, we’re just as disappointed about this fresh piece of intel as you.

This surprising news comes by way of sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us that a Swamp Thing movie is happening, which Bloody Disgusting later confirmed, and that Lethal Weapon 5 is moving forward with Mel Gibson and Danny Glover, which was also confirmed recently – and they say that the vicious killer in the upcoming Candyman reboot will be played by an unknown actor rather than the iconic, imposing presence of Tony Todd.

Specifically, our sources say that Nathan Stewart-Jarrett – a young, up-and-coming British actor – is the name that the studio have chosen to move forward with. Furthermore, they say that this modern reboot will focus on lots of Candymen, and possibly even Candywomen. Apparently, the bees – which are such an emblematic motif of the franchise – will have a lot to do with how and why there are so many Candymen in the world. Finally, our sources compare the ubiquitous presence of the many Candymen/Candywomen to that of a beehive. Pretty crazy intel, right?

Of course, we’ve still got our fingers crossed that the series’ veteran will be included in some shape or form. Even a short cameo from Todd would be awesome for all the hardcore fans out there. Perhaps he could appear as a “King” or a “Queen” bee mastermind pulling all the strings? It’s possible, no? At the moment, however, it’s not looking likely that Todd will be showing up in any meaningful way, which is a real bummer. In fact, it’s been rumored that his involvement only amounts to an audio cameo.

In any case, we know that the forthcoming reboot is being penned by Us writer-director Jordan Peele and will star Aquaman‘s Yayha Abdul-Mateen II. Additionally, Little Woods‘ Nia DaCosta is attached to direct the pic.

But what say you? Will you be checking out the new Candyman reboot? Or will you be giving the film a wide berth? Grab your sharpest hook and head down to the comments section below.