the-naruto-movies-are-coming-to-netflix-uk-in-february

Naruto – Copyright. Viz Media

February is it stands is going to be one the hottest months for anime on Netflix UK ever. With the addition of the Studio Ghibli movies and My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, this is only more exciting that nine Naruto movies are scheduled next month.

Naruto and Naruto Shippuden are extremely popular anime franchises based upon the manga series of the same name by Masashi Kishimoto. The first chapter of the manga debuted in 1997 and had a full serialization from 1999 to 2014. An anime adaptation soon followed, debuting in 2002 and soon the popularity of the franchise exploded. From 2002 to 2017, Naruto and Naruto Shippuden aired a total of 770 episodes, along with a eleven movies.

It can’t be understated how popular the Naruto franchise is. In terms of sales, Naruto is the fourth highest-selling manga series of all time, only being beaten by Golgo 13, Dragon Ball and One Piece.

When are the Naruto movies coming to Netflix UK?

It has been confirmed that the following Naruto movies will be coming to Netflix UK on February 1st, 2020:

Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow (2004)

Naruto the Movie 2: Legend of the Stone of Gelel (2005)

Naruto the Movie 3: Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom (2006)

Naruto Shippûden the Movie (2007)

Naruto Shippûden the Movie: Bonds (2008)

Naruto Shippûden the Movie: The Will of Fire (2009)

Naruto Shippuden: The Movie: The Lost Tower (2010)

Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Blood Prison (2011)

Boruto: Naruto the Movie (2015)

There are currently two films missing from the selection of Naruto movies coming to Netflix UK:

Road to Ninja: Naruto the Movie (2012)

The Last: Naruto the Movie (2014)

Is Naruto and Naruto Shippuden coming to Netflix UK?

Despite that nine of the eleven movies in the Naruto franchise are coming to Netflix UK, the series Naruto and Naruto Shippuden are still not scheduled for the streaming service. Hopefully, enough fan demand may push Netflix to acquire the series for the UK library.

For many young subscribers, this could be the introduction to the Naruto franchise, and perhaps an introduction to anime itself.

Are the Naruto movies and series on Netflix US?

We’ve previously reported the status of the Naruto franchise for the US library, but to round it up the following is available to stream Netflix US:

Naruto: 9 Seasons

Naruto Shippuden: The Movie (2007)

Naruto Shippuden The Movie: Bonds (2008)

Naruto Shippuden The Movie: The Will of Fire (2009)

Naruto Shippuden: Blood Prison (2011)

Naruto the Movie 2: Legend of the Stone of Gelel (2005)

Naruto Shippuden: The Movie: The Lost Tower (2010)

Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow (2004)

Naruto the Movie 3: Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom (2006)

Are you excited to watch the Naruto movies on Netflix UK? Let us know in the comments below!